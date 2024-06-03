Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  3. From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen

From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen

Japanese architect Shigeru Ban stands out in the architectural world for his commitment to socially responsible design, his eagerness to respond to disaster-related emergencies, and his creativity in adapting solutions to local conditions. He pioneered the use of materials such as paper and cardboard, employing them to create high-quality low-cost shelters and even community amenities such as churches, containers for creating a Nomadic Museum, and mass timber to push the possibilities of responsible design. The works of the Pritzker Prize laureate are now explored in the latest monography by Taschen, “Shigeru Ban. Complete Works 1985–Today” led by author Philip Jodidio. The multilingual edition features texts in English, French, and German, and will become available on June 14, 2024.

From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 2 of 12From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 3 of 12From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 4 of 12From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 5 of 12From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - More Images+ 7

From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 9 of 12
Paper Log House II Daanbantayan, Cebu, Philippines, 2014. Image © Voluntary Architects’ Network
From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 3 of 12
Paper House Lake Yamanaka, Yamanashi, Japan, 1995. Image © Hiroyuki Hirai

Born in 1957, Shigeru Ban attended the SCI-Arc in California and the Cooper Union School of Architecture in New York. In 1995, he established the non-profit organization Voluntary Architects’ Network, a platform that enables volunteers from around the world to contribute to disaster relief efforts through accessible design strategies.

From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 12 of 12
Haru Sansan Farmer’s Restaurant Awaji, Hyogo, Japan, 2022. Image © Hiroyuki Hirai
From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 2 of 12
Post-Tsunami Rehabilitation Houses Kirinda, Hambantota, Sri Lanka, 2007. Image © Dominic Sansoni

For his humanitarian efforts and innovative use of recycled and locally sourced materials, Shigeru Ban was awarded the Pritzker Prize in 2014, becoming the sixth architect from Japan to receive the honor. Across his projects, Ban’s work strives towards a deeper understanding of buildings and a commitment to save and use otherwise discarded materials, which often led to innovative yet low-tech solutions.

In addition to humanitarian architecture, Ban also designs buildings that explore innovations in sustainable material use. Among the examples are the Swatch/Omega Campus in Switzerland and the Centre Pompidou-Metz in France, which employ timber structures to create sculptural and fluid volumes. From small-scale interventions, such as the Haru-No-Ogawa Community Park Toilet, to larger interventions such as La Seine Musicale a concert hall inserted into an overall master plan conceived by Jean Nouvel for the island Île Seguin in France, Ban’s works illustrate his diverse capabilities and dedication to improving the built environment.

From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 4 of 12
Swatch/Omega Campus Biel/Bienne, Switzerland, 2019. Image © Swatch
From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 7 of 12
Centre Pompidou-Metz Metz, France, 2010. Image © Didier Boy de la Tour
From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 10 of 12
The Transparent Tokyo Toilet Tokyo, Japan, 2020. Image © Hiroyuki Hirai

Celebrated for his “curiosity, commitment, endless innovation, infallible eye, and acute sensibility”, Ban’s altruistic practice is highlighted in this extensive monograph, reflecting the breadth of his works from 1985 until today. The book also offers an exclusive Art Edition (No. 1–200), featuring a signed sketch by Shigeru Ban and a custom-built 3D laser-cut wooden cover, making it a coveted collector's item.

From Paper Tube Shelters to Timber Innovations: Shigeru Ban's Complete Works Explored by Philip Jodidio for Taschen - Image 5 of 12
Courtesy of TASCHEN

Image gallery

See allShow less
