Los Angeles Officials Pass Regulation to Expedite the Rebuilding Process

Save this picture! Wildfire in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, January 8, 2025 . Image © eley archive via Shutterstock

Devastating wildfires across Los Angelesa have resulted in widespread destruction, displacing thousands of residents, and necessitating a rapid and efficient rebuilding process. Two executive orders have been issued to expedite the rebuilding process, one by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and another by California Governor Newsom, both intending to remove significant regulatory hurdles and expedite project approvals.

California Governor Newsom has issued Executive Order N-4-25 to temporarily pause state environmental regulations. It includes the suspension of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review and the California Coastal Act permitting for reconstruction in affected areas. It also mandates that state agencies identify additional permitting and building code requirements that can be safely streamlined or suspended to further facilitate and reduce the cost of rebuilding. To address potential cost increases for rebuilding materials and services, the executive order extends price-gouging protections until January 7, 2026, in Los Angeles County.

Governor Newsom's proposal dubbed a "Marshall Plan," seeks at least $2.5 billion in state funding for fire response, school reopening, and future wildfire preparedness, highlighting the significant scale and long-term implications of the disaster.

Mayor Bass's initiative complements this legislation and mandates that city departments complete project reviews within 30 days of receiving complete applications. It also waives certain discretionary hearings under zoning regulations, streamlining the permitting process. The order also allows for reconstruction up to 110% of the original building footprint and height. This local order also permits temporary housing solutions, such as RVs and modular homes, and aims to alleviate the strain on the rental market by expediting occupancy certificates for nearly completed multifamily projects.

When the fires are extinguished, victims who have lost their homes and businesses must be able to rebuild quickly and without roadblocks. The executive order I signed today will help cut permitting delays, an important first step in allowing our communities to recover faster and stronger. I've also ordered our state agencies to identify additional ways to streamline the rebuilding and recovery process. - Governor Gavin Newsom

Both orders aim to address criticisms regarding lengthy and bureaucratic building permitting processes in Los Angeles, widely recognized as a significant impediment to efficient homebuilding. However, the effectiveness of these efforts will depend on crucial details such as staffing levels for permit processing and the extent of permit exemptions. While lauded by housing advocates as a positive step, the scale of the crisis necessitates a broad approach and sustained efforts, as the devastating fires worsened the pre-existing housing shortage in the city.