Cross Works Unveils Masterplan for New Tashkent Expansion in Uzbekistan

Cross Works just unveiled the plans for New Tashkent, a large-scale expansion of Uzbekistan's capital, Tashkent. The project covers 25,000 hectares to the east of the existing city, located between the Chirchiq and Karasu Rivers. Designed to accommodate an estimated 2.5 million people in the coming decades, the development aims to address population growth in a sustainable manner. The initiative follows an international design competition held in early 2023, which was won by London-based design and technology firm Cross Works. Following their selection, the firm has taken the lead on masterplanning, digital twin development, and coordination of a multidisciplinary team.

The first phase of the project, covering about 6,000 hectares, focuses on District 1, which constitutes the majority of the initial development. Preliminary site work has started, and design processes are advancing toward construction documentation. The concept of New Tashkent involves developing neighborhoods or "mahallas" to establish mixed-use communities. The plan includes local community facilities within walking distances of homes, aiming to reduce reliance on private vehicles and encourage more sustainable transport modes. Additionally, 20% of the city's area is allocated to green spaces, and a network of canals fed by nearby mountain ranges will contribute to the city's water system and public spaces.

Cross Works has also developed a digital twin for the project: a data-driven, dynamic replica of the masterplan hosted on an online platform. This tool allows real-time updates, aiding in project management and collaboration among designers, stakeholders, and eventually the public. In fact, the digital twin includes urban analyses, design guidelines, virtual walk-throughs, and geolocated 3D renderings.

Alongside masterplanning, Cross Works is involved in designing specific plots within the project. This work is carried out in collaboration with local and international architecture firms to establish a unified architectural identity that supports diverse functions and designs. The New Tashkent project aims to balance population growth with environmental and urban sustainability. Furthermore, it focuses on accessible community resources, open spaces, and integrated infrastructure to meet the needs of residents and visitors while supporting a reduced environmental footprint.

