Foster + Partners Reveals Design for a Beachside Master Plan in Bahrain

Save this picture! Bilaj Al Jazayer Beach Masterplan, Bahrain - The beach connects with a series of piers, which extend into the sea and create protective coves to shield the shoreline. Image © Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners have revealed their proposal for the Bilaj Al Jazayer Beach master plan, a new development aiming to introduce a new touristic destination along Bahrain's southwest coast. The 3.5-kilometer beachfront introduces a pedestrian-friendly infrastructure along with a mixed-use district fitted with residential areas, hotels, retail spaces, and public amenities.

The masterplan is structured around three main thoroughfares: Beach Drive along the shoreline, Main Boulevard set back but running parallel, and Bilaj Al Jazayer Avenue linking the two. These routes are landscaped with native trees, promoting walking and cycling with well-defined pedestrian paths and bike lanes. Buildings along Beach Drive are designed on a human scale, incorporating shops, dining, and cafes at street level to ensure unobstructed views of the sea while ensuring an active street life.

Two significant hotels and residences are positioned as the focal points of the development, flanked by smaller boutique hotels at regular intervals. Residential neighborhoods lie between these, with their composition informed by Bahrain's passive design traditions. These integrate shaded courtyards and alleyways and integrated features to minimize solar heat gain and provide a comfortable living environment for the residents.

A highlight of the district is a public surf park, equipped with wave-generating technology to simulate ocean conditions inland. An expansive green park acts as a verdant barrier between the coast and the main road, complemented by piers that extend into the sea to form protective coves. The Bilaj Al Jazayer Beach masterplan was developed in partnership with Edamah.

We are creating a green and walkable community on the beach, which offers a range of crafted experiences for residents and visitors. The permeable development features tree-lined streets, shaded courtyards, and a spectacular public park that directly connects with the waterfront. Needless to say, the west-facing district will also offer some of the best sunset views in Bahrain. - Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

