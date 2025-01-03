Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. BBC Names Lesley Lokko Among 100 Most Influential Women of 2024

Lesley Lokko, a Ghanaian-Scottish academic, writer, and curator, has been named one of the BBC's 100 most influential women of 2024. The prestigious list highlights women from around the globe who are recognized for their resilience and their contributions toward driving change in their respective fields. Lokko's inclusion reflects her groundbreaking work in architectural education, her commitment to diversity and inclusion, and her focus on addressing global challenges like decolonization and decarbonization.

BBC Names Lesley Lokko Among 100 Most Influential Women of 2024 - Image 2 of 6BBC Names Lesley Lokko Among 100 Most Influential Women of 2024 - Image 3 of 6BBC Names Lesley Lokko Among 100 Most Influential Women of 2024 - Image 4 of 6BBC Names Lesley Lokko Among 100 Most Influential Women of 2024 - Image 5 of 6BBC Names Lesley Lokko Among 100 Most Influential Women of 2024 - More Images+ 1

Although not a practicing architect, Lokko has made a profound impact on the profession through her work as an educator, writer, and curator. Born in Dundee, Scotland, and raised in Accra, Ghana, she began her academic journey studying Hebrew and Arabic at Oxford University before moving to the United States, where she pursued studies in sociology, law, and eventually architecture. She earned her degree from the Bartlett School of Architecture in 1992 and returned to Ghana in 2000. Beyond architecture, Lokko has explored creative writing and undertaken a practice-based PhD.

BBC Names Lesley Lokko Among 100 Most Influential Women of 2024 - Image 4 of 6
Lesley Lokko, curadora de la Bienal de Arquitectura de Venecia 2023.. Image © Jacopo Salvi. Cortesía de La Biennale di Venezia

Lokko's career has been marked by her efforts to amplify underrepresented voices in architecture. In 2015, she founded Africa's first postgraduate architecture school at the University of Johannesburg. Later, in 2021, she established the African Futures Institute (AFI) in Accra, a pan-African think tank aimed at reimagining architectural education and fostering dialogue around identity, equity, and race. This year, the institute expanded its reach by launching a nomadic studio in Morocco to explore themes of migration and Maghrebi identity.

As the first woman of African descent to curate the Venice Architecture Biennale in 2023, Lokko brought global attention to African and diasporic perspectives in architecture. Under the theme "The Laboratory of the Future," her curatorial vision emphasized the urgent need for decolonization and environmental sustainability within the architectural profession. Her work positioned the Biennale as a platform for emerging and established African architects and designers.

BBC Names Lesley Lokko Among 100 Most Influential Women of 2024 - Image 6 of 6
© Morley von Sternberg

In addition to being featured on the BBC's list, Lokko was awarded the 2024 Royal Gold Medal by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), becoming the first African woman to receive this honor. Ultimately, her career stands as a testament to her resilience and her ability to challenge conventional norms in architecture, making her a transformative figure in both education and design.

Nour Fakharany
