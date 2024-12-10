After Closure due to Hurricane Damage, the Rothko Chapel Announces Reopening Date

Save this picture! Rothko Chapel / Philip Johnson, Howard Barnstone, Eugene Aubry. Image via Huston Museum District, under policy of fair use

The Rothko Chapel, a celebrated structure appreciated for its profound meditative space, has announced its reopening to the public on December 17th. Following the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Beryl last July, the custodians of the structure announced its indefinite closure, as a team of art conservators, engineers, and volunteers began the extensive work to restore both the architecture and the invaluable artworks stored within. The Chapel's reopening marks a significant milestone in the recovery process, making this sanctuary of contemplation accessible once again to the community.

+ 1

The Rothko Chapel, a Houston landmark listed on the National Register of Historic Places, opened in 1971 as a unique space for spiritual reflection. Commissioned by John and Dominique de Menil and featuring fourteen monumental canvases by Mark Rothko, the Chapel's design evolved through collaborations with several architects. Initial plans by Philip Johnson were revised due to creative differences with Rothko, leading to a final design shaped by the contributions of Howard Barnstone and Eugene Aubry. The resulting structure, an intimate sanctuary open to people of all faiths, stands as a testament to the collaborative artistic vision, its quiet power enhanced by Barnett Newman's "Broken Obelisk" sculpture standing before it.

Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 storm that struck Houston on July 9th, inflicted significant damage upon the Rothko Chapel. Torrential rain and strong winds caused leaks in the roof, leading to water damage affecting the ceiling, walls, and tragically, three of Mark Rothko's iconic paintings. While the four Mark Rothko panels affected by water damage are currently undergoing meticulous restoration off-site, the repaired and repainted walls and ceiling have been fully restored. Further updates on the panel restoration will be shared in the near future.

Since the storm, our focus has been on the complete repair of the building, the restoration of the damaged panels, and on the reopening of the building so the public once again has access to this beloved space for contemplation and meditation. Getting to this point has been a true community effort involving an amazing team of art conservators, scientists, art handlers, volunteers, community partners, and Chapel staff, and we are very excited to reopen in time for the holidays. - Executive Director David Leslie

In other similar news, the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris has also recently reopened following 5 years of restoration works to repair the damage inflicted by a devastating fire in 2019. In another consequence of natural disasters, the Wayfarers Chapel, known locally as "The Glass Church," designed by Lloyd Wright, has announced plans to be disassembled, after having suffered extensive damage due to "accelerated land movement" in the Palos Verdes peninsula in Los Angeles.