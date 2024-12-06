Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025

Pantone Color Institute has selected PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse as the Color of the Year 2025. The warm, brown hue, reminiscent of chocolate mousse and latte coffee, aims to bring a sense of comfort, intimacy, and elegance. This represents a versatile hue that can be combined in a multitude of pallets, from monochromatic earthy shades to mixtures of soft pastels, or even exotic combinations of vibrant colors balanced out with the rich yet subdued tone of Mocha Mousse.

Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025 - Image 2 of 14
via Pantone

In a progression from last year's Color, Peach Fuzz, Pantone set out to bring the soft shade closer to an earthy soft brown, evocative of sweet indulgencies, "quiet luxury" and comfort. The color is also closely related to the natural world, hoping to encourage a deeper connection to our natural environment.

Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025 - Image 4 of 14
Malababa Flaghip Store / Ciszak Dalmas + Matteo Ferrari. Image © Asier Rua

Mocha Mousse is a shade that can be easily integrated into interior designs, appealing to the desire for comfort and warmth. Its refined and grounding hue makes it easy to balance a variety of color palettes, acting as a design chameleon that easily adapts to both cool or warm shades, dark, vibrant, or soft. It makes for a truly versatile color that can act as either a hero accent among neutrals, an impactful statement when used as a solo color, or as a balancing hue when paired with deeper pigments.

For Pantone Color of the Year 2025, we look to a mellow brown hue whose inherent richness and sensorial and comforting warmth extend further into our desire for comfort, and the indulgence of simple pleasures that we can gift and share with others. - Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute

Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025 - Image 12 of 14
Malababa Flaghip Store / Ciszak Dalmas + Matteo Ferrari. Image © Asier Rua

Every year, under the Pantone Color of the Year program, Pantone selects a color that, according to them, best encapsulates the zeitgeist of the year, expressing a global mood and attitude. Last year, the selected color was Peach Fuzz, a soft hue between pink and orange, reflecting a sense of community and inner serenity.

Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025 - Image 3 of 14
ONE THIRD YOGA / Boundary Space Design. Image © Jing Guo

Read on to discover 6 projects that employ a similar color palette to Pantone's 2025 Color of the Year.

Malababa Flaghip Store / Ciszak Dalmas + Matteo Ferrari

Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025 - Image 6 of 14
Malababa Flaghip Store / Ciszak Dalmas + Matteo Ferrari. Image © Asier Rua

Basic Coffee / Office AIO

Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025 - Image 5 of 14
Basic Coffee / Office AIO. Image © Yujie Liu

ONE THIRD YOGA / Boundary Space Design

Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025 - Image 9 of 14
ONE THIRD YOGA / Boundary Space Design. Image © Jing Guo

AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão

Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025 - Image 7 of 14
AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Olivar House / Matteo Ferrari

Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025 - Image 13 of 14
Olivar House / Matteo Ferrari. Image © Asier Rua

N House / moss.

Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025 - Image 8 of 14
N House / moss.. Image © TOREAL

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Pantone Announces Mocha Mousse as Color of the Year 2025" 06 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024436/pantone-announces-mocha-mousse-as-color-of-the-year-2025> ISSN 0719-8884

