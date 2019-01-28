AMARO Guide Shop / SuperLimão Studio

+ 14

Architects SuperLimão Studio

Location R. Dr. Veiga Filho, 133 - Higienópolis, São Paulo - SP, 01238-000, Brazil

Category Interior Design

Equipe Lula Gouveia, Thiago Rodrigues, Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Catarina Cecchini

Area 240.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Maíra Acayaba

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Lar Construtora

Lighting Design Studio Serradura

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The digital fashion brand AMARO inaugurates its new Guide Shop in São Paulo. Signed by the architecture office SuperLimão Studio and with a totally original concept, the space is the first of a series of AMARO Guide Shops with a personalized design. With this new Guide Shop at Patio Higienópolis, AMARO takes the experience of digital purchase to the physical space to another level. For Dominique Oliver, CEO and founder of AMARO, "Guide Shops are brand marketing platforms and the new format provides an even more differentiated experience".

The Guide Shop functions as a 'concept store' or 'showroom', where you can try the pieces. Unlike a regular retail physical store, purchases are made online, through one of the computers or tablets available in the space, and product delivery goes directly to the customer's home. Also, costumers can choose to pick up the order in the Guide Shop. This new project is ready to receive a range of technologies such as Artificial Intelligence cameras that capture the consumer's profile, approximate age, reactions and responses to stimulations (facial recognition); the fitting rooms have special lighting and a background screen that functions as a scenographic projection.

When sampling a bikini, for example, this background can transport the client to a beach climate creating an incredible consumption experience. The idea is that the space allows the customer a long stay, with comfortable furniture, cafes and self-checkout points, all designed to provide highly shareable experiences in social networks. Designed to be a transposition of the virtual store into a flexible physical space, the Guide Shop can be transformed according to the shopping experience desired by the brand.

The navigation through its interior follows the same way of purchase of the customer in the online shop, as a materialization of the website at the point of sale. With the proposal to celebrate the new space, this designed unit won the granilite on the catwalk, grandstand and dressing room, and is the main element of the project. Very common in Higienópolis neighborhood and on projects of the 60s, the granilite creates a movement between the pillars and around it, creating a catwalk inside the store and bleachers to receive events of the AMARO.