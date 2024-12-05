Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment

In recent years, the integration of neuroscience and architecture has revolutionized our understanding of how built environments influence human well-being, behavior, and cognition. This interdisciplinary field, known as neuroarchitecture, explores the connections between spatial design, brain function, and psychology, offering insights into creating environments that promote health, creativity, and emotional resilience.

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 2 of 14The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 3 of 14The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 4 of 14The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 5 of 14

In that context, we begin this round-up with 3 articles talking about how architecture relates to the subconscious mind. The first one was written by Ann Sussman, who, along with Justin B. Hollander, has written 2 books on the subject: Cognitive Architecture and Urban Experience + Design. They suggest that once you "see" how we look at buildings, you'll never look at architecture the same way again. The other categories deal with how architects use this knowledge to design with a more human-centered approach, foster equitable access to green spaces, and create architecture for therapeutic benefits. These are just examples in which designers leverage neuroscience to craft spaces that resonate with human needs.

Read on to discover a selection of editorial articles exploring the connection between architecture and neuroscience.

Designing for Happiness: Exploring the Connection between Architecture and Mental Health

Technology and the Subconscious Mind

Emerging technologies, like eye-tracking studies, deepen our understanding of human interactions with architectural spaces. The articles explore how subconscious responses to design elements such as contrast, texture, and layout influence behavior and navigation. Finally, the third article deals with the subconscious processes that might have influenced architects like Le Corbusier to develop their architectural styles.

Here's What You Can Learn About Architecture from Tracking People's Eye Movements

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 2 of 14
Image showing how your eyes tracks the elements in a house. Image Courtesy of Ann Sussman

Neuroarchitecture: How Your Brain Responds to Different Spaces

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 8 of 14
© Bruce Damonte Architectural Photographer

What Neuroscience Says About Modern Architecture Approach

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 9 of 14
View of La Ville Savoy in France. Image © Andrew Sides via Flickr under license CC BY-NC 2.0

Human-Centric Design and Creativity

As a more human-centric approach has gained momentum in recent years, there is an incentive to understand scientifically how people perceive and respond to their surroundings. This category focuses on how neuroscience informs the design of spaces that enhance creativity, productivity, and emotional well-being. They discuss the role of architectural elements like natural light and spatial layout, and how these environments impact biological processes, the brain, and the nervous system. From workplaces to public spaces, the emphasis is on creating adaptable and supportive environments that align with how people think and feel.

Neuroscience and Architecture: Designing for the Human Experience

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 4 of 14
Lomardini22 designs neuroarchitecture-driven layout. Image © Diego Ravier

Lombardini22 and Salone del Mobile's People-Centric Approach to Fair Design

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 3 of 14
Concept redesign routes Salone del Mobile.Milano - Ph. Cristian Catania, Lombardini22. Image Courtesy of Salone del Mobile.Milano

Neuroarchitecture and the Potential of the Built Environment for Brain Health and Creativity

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 7 of 14
Natural Lighting and Sky Views in the House of Silence- Natura Futura Arquitectura . Image © Lorena Darquea

Neuroarchitecture Applied in Children's Design

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 10 of 14
Qkids English Center / Crossboundaries. Image © Yu Bai

Equity and Urban Design

Equity in architecture addresses the need for inclusive and accessible spaces that cater to diverse populations. Articles in this category study the impact of social and physical environments on brain processes and behaviors, emphasizing the importance of equal access to green spaces and their profound effects on mental health. This quantifiable impact can have implications for the design of working environments or the urban settings of educational facilities. Similarly, they explore how urban design can mitigate cognitive decline and foster community support.

How Environmental Neuroscience is Shaping Architecture and Urban Planning

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 5 of 14
Pocket Park on Xinhua Road, Shanghai by SHUISHI. Image © Hao Chen

Architecture for Preventing Cognitive Decline: Contributions from Neuroscience to Healthy Aging

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 11 of 14
SDU Campus Kolding / Henning Larsen. Image © Martin Schubert

The Healing Potential of Architecture

Healing environments prioritize mental and physical well-being through architectural design. This category includes discussions on sensory gardens, calming interiors, and restorative urban parks. These spaces use the knowledge of neuroscience to create designs that alleviate stress, enhance recovery, and provide a sanctuary for mental rejuvenation. They also explore how integrating natural elements and thoughtful spatial organization creates environments that promote health.

Designing Care: The Importance of Humanization in Healthcare Spaces

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 12 of 14
Maggie’s Leeds Centre / Heatherwick Studio. Image © Hufton+Crow

Neuroarchitecture and Landscaping: Healing Spaces and the Potential of Sensory Gardens

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 13 of 14
Delta Sensory Garden. Image via Delta Sensory Garden

New Research: The Built Environment Impacts Our Health and Happiness More Than We Know

The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment - Image 14 of 14
ASLA 2020 Urban Design Honor award. Yongqing Fang Alleyways: An Urban Transformation. Guangzhou, China. Lah D+H Landscape and Urban Design. Image Courtesy of The Dirt

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Year in Review, presented by Gira.

Moises Carrasco
Moises Carrasco
Author

Cite: Moises Carrasco. "The Science of Design: How Neuroscience can Help Architects Shape the Built Environment " 05 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024242/the-science-of-design-how-neuroscience-can-help-architects-shape-the-built-environment> ISSN 0719-8884

