How Time Space Existence 2025 Exhibition Is Shaping Global Architectural Discourse

The European Cultural Centre (ECC) has unveiled the forthcoming chapter of its acclaimed Time Space Existence exhibition. Marking its seventh edition, this celebrated biennial architecture will once again transform Venice into a global hub of architectural innovation. From 10 May to 23 November, 2025, the iconic venues of Palazzo Bembo, Palazzo Mora, and Marinaressa Gardens will serve as vibrant stages for a kaleidoscope of ideas and visions redefining the built environment community.

An international and eclectic group of architects, urban planners, designers, academic institutions, and multidisciplinary creatives will come together to reimagine new ways of living and rethink architecture through a wider lens. Time Space Existence will offer professionals the opportunity to showcase ongoing projects, groundbreaking proposals, and utopian visions of architectural expression. As a dynamic platform, the exhibition aspires to serve as a living workshop, where established and emerging practitioners collaborate to present their perspectives on the current state of architecture and the built environment.

Urgency to Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse

Next year's iteration of the show will investigate the urgency to Repair, Regenerate, and Reuse. Practitioners are challenged to embrace a circular mindset, reducing the environmental impact of the construction industry while fostering a harmonious relationship with nature. Additionally, by drawing inspiration from indigenous architectural practices, which often embody principles of sustainability, resourcefulness, and respect for the natural environment; architects, designers, engineers, and planners are called upon to leverage their creative influence and advocacy skills to drive critical changes, promoting the development of a sustainable and regenerative built environment.

Reusing buildings, architectural structures and materials, demand a level of knowledge comparable to, if not greater than, that required for new constructions and products. In this context, architects are cultivating new expertise and defining their roles in the realm of reuse. Their approaches range from dedicating their practice exclusively to working with existing structures to innovating ways to expand markets for reclaimed materials. This transformation demands both technical ingenuity and artistic vision, elements that will be on full display at Time Space Existence 2025 through architectural models, site-specific installations, and innovative material showcases.

Historical venues in the heart of Venice

Time Space Existence is set to take place in three historical venues in the heart of Venice. Palazzo Mora, a 300-year-old Venetian palace, provides a distinctive venue brimming with historic charm. Its versatile spaces make it an ideal setting for site-specific installations, seamlessly blending history with contemporary design. Palazzo Bembo, a 15th-century venue facing the Grand Canal, offers a perfect blend of white cube spaces and frescoed ceilings, making it an optimal setting for showcasing striking projects. The Marinaressa Gardens, situated near Piazza San Marco and overlooking the lagoon, result in the perfect canvas for installations that seamlessly harmonize with the natural landscape.

Global discourse

With its rich cultural heritage and forward-looking spirit of innovation, Venice 2025 will stand as one of the most important destinations on the global stage. Participants of Time Space Existence will join a worldwide community of architects, critics, and scholars, all contributing to the international discourse shaping the future of architecture. As the world grapples with environmental and societal upheavals, Time Space Existence 2025 is poised to inspire transformative ideas and actions.

