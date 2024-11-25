Büro Ole Scheeren Unveils a Live-Work-Play Development in Hangzhou, China

Save this picture! Urban Glen by Ole Scheeren. Image © Büro Ole Scheeren

Büro Ole Scheeren has revealed their design for an 800,000 sq ft development following the concept of live-work-lay in Hangzhou, China. Titled Urban Glen, the project situated between West Lake and the Qiantang River comprises two towers connected by a central plinth. This feature, inspired by Hangzhou's hilly landscapes, becomes a built topography of terraces and exterior environments, aimed at optimizing natural light and the quality of both indoor and outdoor spaces. The Glen will house a variety of amenities, including ballrooms, meeting spaces, restaurants, and retail, all interwoven with public art from New World Development's extensive collection.

The project's exterior presents a duality of façade design. The urban interface façade, facing the city, employs a system of recessed channels and glass strips, creating depth and dimension while defining the building's urban boundary. Conversely, the inner façade, overlooking the internal valley, is a geometric composition that dissolves the layered contours of the building and introduces greenery.

The towers themselves will house diverse functions. One will feature an expansive hotel, while the other will host office spaces, operated by K11 Atelier. The plinth connecting the two towers, also known as the Urban Glen, is fitted with interactive spaces such as ballrooms, meeting spaces, bars and restaurants, and retail, as well as spaces and terraces for the display of art. This integration of residential, hotel, and office spaces is further enhanced by a network of escalators that provide seamless vertical and horizontal circulation, connecting the various functions within the Urban Glen and with the wider master plan.

Instead of creating a hermetic singular volume, Urban Glen opens a highly interactive space in the middle of the city block – a space that unites living and working with nature, culture, and leisure. It's a model for activating urban density through the insertion of differentiated spaces of life – we want to redefine how we bring together culture and nature to foster a sense of community and social interaction. - Ole Scheeren

Urban Glen, is currently under construction and slated for completion in 2025. Developed by New World Development, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, the project serves as a model for activating urban density through the integration of diverse spaces.

