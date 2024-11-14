The Centenary Building, Winner of the First RIBA Stirling Prize, Under Threat of Demolition

Save this picture! The Centenary Building, University of Salford Adelphi Campus, Greater Manchester – Hodder Associates (1994-95). Image © Hodder + Partners via The Twentieth Century Society

The Centenary Building at the University of Salford, Greater Manchester, was designed by Hodder Associates in 1994-95 to accommodate the Spatial, Graphic, and Industrial Design courses at the University. One year after its inauguration, in 1995, the building was named the winner of the inaugural RIBA Stirling Prize, one of Britain's most prestigious awards. Now, less than 30 years after its completion, the award-winning building is set to be demolished, sparking criticism and debates regarding the attitudes towards recent works of architecture.

According to CNN's reporting, the building has been vacant for a third of its built life. Earlier proposals by 5plus Architects to transform the building into a primary school or community space, as recommended in the University's 2021 Development Framework, have not progressed. The Twentieth Century Society, a UK-based group working to protect modern heritage, has launched a proactive listing application, an initiative that could provide a valuable case study for evaluating the heritage status of past Stirling Prize winners.

However, according to university officials, the building is no longer viable due to "its aging infrastructure" that can no longer meet contemporary needs. The explanation is contested by architect Stephen Hodder, one of the original designers, "not borne out of nostalgia" but because aging infrastructure cannot justify the demolition of a building that is less than 30 years old. He also points out that the decision stands in opposition to the university's sustainability credentials, as demolition and replacement would generate large amounts of carbon emissions.

Related Article Chicago Preservationists Save Historic Skyscrapers from Demolition in United States

That would be (a) wholly irresponsible and unnecessary outcome, and we urge the university to reconsider. This is a sophisticated piece of modern architecture, with clear opportunities for adaptive re-use. It acted as a catalyst for previous regeneration in the area and could do so again. - Statement of the Twentieth Century Society

The Centenary Building was built with a focus on speed and budget constraints. The building completes a courtyard formed by the existing Adelphi Building (1915) and features a concrete cross-wall structure centered around an internal 'street,' flanked by teaching and administrative spaces connected via galleries and bridges. Its striking west-facing façade is heavily glazed, with the northern section projecting into the courtyard to house lecture rooms and design studios, while the east-facing rear is clad in stainless steel panels, forming a 'defensive wall' against the inner city.

The design was praised for its urban sensibility and rational planning, with the RIBA judges declaring "Despite being built quickly and cheaply […] the building is a dynamic, modern and sophisticated exercise in steel, glass and concrete. They [Hodder Associates] have bowed out the main façade to create a wide studio and lecture theatre space with bridges and galleries. This sets a very good example to colleges and others working to regenerate such areas."

As urban development progresses, the decision between demolition and adaptive reuse becomes increasingly significant, impacting cultural heritage, environmental outcomes, and economic considerations. The architectural community is advocating for more responsible assessment strategies to highlight the value of preserving existing structures. Among the positive examples, two landmark Chicago skyscrapers have recently been announced for adaptive reuse after being initially slated for demolition.