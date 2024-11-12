Amplifying Female Voices: Premiering the Second Chapter of 'Women in Architecture"

"It's a long journey, but it's a valuable journey, and it's a journey that does reap rewards in the end".

ArchDaily is excited to present the second installment of the docu-series Women in Architecture, a project launched by Sky-Frame and directed by Boris Noir. Following an initial episode featuring Toshiko Mori, Gabriela Carrillo, and Johanna Meyer-Grohbrügge, the documentary moves to Copenhagen and Lagos, spotlighting Dorte Mandrup and Tosin Oshinowo. "Two distinct personalities at very different stages in their lives and careers," as Boris Noir describes it, the protagonists bring unique perspectives to similar challenges.

+ 13

By showcasing diversity and equity in architecture, Women in Architecture broadens perspectives and ensures that the built environment reflects and serves all communities. The film highlights how the unique experiences of Dorte Mandrup and Tosin Oshinowo shape their architectural contributions. As a documentary—a powerful medium for truth-telling—it captures real, compelling stories authentically, inviting audiences to view life from diverse perspectives and fostering empathy.

​​One of the goals when you do architecture is to create moments that have emotional importance [...] The more I got into the business, the more I understood that [...] women were not taken seriously as equal parts of discussion of Architecture. -- Dorte Mandrup.

Dorte Mandrup graduated from the Aarhus School of Architecture in 1991 and founded her Copenhagen-based studio in 1999, where she leads as Creative Director and oversees all projects. Celebrated for her unconventional vision and dedication to advancing architecture, she has earned national and international recognition for her groundbreaking designs. Similarly, Lagos-based Nigerian architect and designer Tosin Oshinowo is known for her socially conscious approach to urbanism. Since founding Oshinowo Studio (formerly cmDesign Atelier) in 2013, she has focused on creating civic and residential spaces that emphasize equity, sustainability, and respect for both nature and cultural heritage. ArchDaily will be featuring in-depth profiles exploring their careers and projects, coinciding with the film's release.

When women are involved in causes, there's always more cause for inclusivity because a woman will think [...] much further beyond herself. [...] The irony is that a lot of people probably think that women are the more malleable of the sexes, but I believe that if a woman really believes in a cause, she will fight for it to the death. -- Tosin Oshinowo

This installment enhances the previous film's cinematography and storytelling, adding new depth and emphasizing the individual qualities of each protagonist. "It's always a challenge to make sequels engaging and distinct, especially when the first part was successful," the director explains. With just two central figures, the film fosters a deeper emotional connection, allowing viewers to explore their dynamic more intimately.

"As with the first part, the project was a leap of faith", adds David Basulto. The goal was not only to present a captivating documentary but also to feature architects whose work continues to evolve. To showcase the varied dimensions of what it takes to create architecture, Women in Architecture also delves into essential aspects like region, city type, climate, season, and ways of practice.

I love approaching each protagonist with a sense of curiosity, learning from them, and, with my film crew by my side, inviting the audience along for the journey. This creates a unique, authentic, and powerful experience for everyone, especially the viewers. In architecture, it's particularly exciting to reveal the depth of emotion and passion behind the work. Architecture is rich with life and fascination, even if that isn't immediately obvious.-- Boris Noir.

Traversing half the globe—from the equator through Northern Europe and beyond the Arctic Circle—the movie also showcases a diversity of landscapes. The intense locations required the team to devise entirely new, unconventional methods to capture footage, resulting in a natural visual spectacle. "Visiting projects, whether alongside the architects or independently, is always an exciting experience," explains Basulto. "Seeing the smiles, gratitude, and pride of those who use these buildings reveals the true impact of architecture on people's lives and reinforces the value of the architect as both a professional and an individual."

A great film helps us grow emotionally by enabling the audience to experience life from someone else's perspective, regardless of age, social status, nationality, or gender. The challenges women face in their daily lives—across architecture and other industries—are profound, often uncomfortable, and sometimes shocking. Our goal is to bring attention to these issues and raise awareness through our work. -- Boris Noir

Addressing the unique struggles women face in architecture and beyond, the film aims to raise awareness, foster understanding, and contribute to a more compassionate world. While Women in Architecture strives to inspire, empower, and push the boundaries of what is possible for anyone, the team hopes to strike a particularly strong chord with the younger generation. 'Anything is possible, and there are no limits... Even when it's challenging, reaching for the stars is always worth it,' adds Boris.

