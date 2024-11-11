Airports as Destinations: Branding Cities in East and Southeast Asia

Save this picture! The Rain Vortex indoor waterfall at Jewel Changi Airport. Image © Freedomz via Shutterstock

Air travel has opened up multiple avenues for travel experiences. Lately, these transitional spaces have become destinations themselves, with airports like the Hong Kong International Airport and Incheon International Airport commanding over 60 million visitors per year. Airports are often the first and last impression of a city, and designers and city planners are recognizing their role in telling a place's brand story. As hubs of both travel and tourism, these airports aim to blend functionality with cultural engagement, offering passengers a taste of the local flavor before they even leave the terminal.

+ 6

Packed with a golf course, ice skating rink, and even a Museum of Korean Culture, Seoul's Incheon International Airport offers amenities that provide entertainment for long layovers and attract even casual visitors. The Hong Kong Airport is another one of the growing number of airports enticing passengers with exciting forms of entertainment. The airport hosts a four-month cultural festival of music and art and also boasts a workshop where passengers can make personalized gifts and enjoy VR experiences.

These mega-hubs set a new vision for what airports can be, breaking the distinction between transportation infrastructure and urban attractions. By integrating art, culture, and recreation into their design, these airports are going beyond the typical passenger experience, transforming what was once merely a waiting area into a community space and a touristic attraction in its own right.

Airports as Mega-Hubs

Airports in metropolitan cities are revising themselves as attractions that compete with city landmarks for the attention of leisure travelers. New amenities and experiences have shifted the meaning of air travel. Singapore's Changi Airport is the best example of this trend. Its newest addition, the Jewel Changi Airport designed by Safdie Architects, features the world's tallest indoor waterfall, a canopy park, and a multi-story indoor garden. The attractions serve transit passengers while also drawing in local residents and tourists, effectively turning the airport into a destination itself. "Jewel weaves together an experience of nature and the marketplace, dramatically asserting the idea of the airport as an uplifting and vibrant urban center", shares Moshe Safdie whose firm designed the airport.

The airport design facilitates a perception of the city of Singapore, mimicking its "garden-like" atmosphere. On the 5th level, the Canopy Park includes 14,000 square meters of attractions integrated within the garden spaces. These include net structures suspended within the trees, a suspended catenary glass-bottom bridge walk, a planted hedge maze and mirror maze, and feature installations completed in collaboration with internationally acclaimed artists. (write about how airports help with city branding - building a clear perception of what the city wants to be known for).

As airports take on the role of gateway destinations, they start to become representatives of the identity of their city. The airport's design, amenities, and overall experience are becoming tools for shaping perceptions of the city and region it serves. Architectural design is often used to create a strong sense of place. Zaha Hadid Architects' undulating roof of Beijing Daxing International Airport, for example, reflects traditional Chinese architecture and symbolizes the country's rapid modernization. The designers' intentional fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary design creates a memorable first impression; a statement of the city's values, aspirations, and position on the global stage.

Reimagining the Arrivals Experience

The arrivals area is often a traveler's first interaction with a city, making it a crucial touchpoint for shaping perceptions and experiences. Progressive airports are reimagining this space, moving towards single-level arrival areas that showcase local culture and integrate seamlessly with public transit. One approach is the concept of "curbside to city" design, creating a smooth transition from the airport to the city by incorporating elements of local architecture, art, and culture. At Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, the arrivals hall features Thai-inspired design elements and sculptures, offering visitors an immediate taste of the country's rich heritage. The connection to the city's efficient Skytrain system further enhances the arrival experience and helps reinforce the city's image as modern, efficient, and visitor-friendly.

Integration with public transit is another key aspect of this reimagined arrivals experience. Hong Kong International Airport offers in-town check-in services at metro stations, allowing travelers to drop off their luggage and obtain boarding passes before even reaching the airport. This enhances convenience while encouraging the use of public transportation and demonstrates how city branding can extend beyond the airport itself. These redesigned arrival areas are changing the first impressions of cities for travelers. By showcasing local culture and providing seamless connections to the city, airports are becoming true gateways that set the tone for a visitor's entire stay.

The New Airport Economy

The transformation of airports into destinations has a strong impact on airport business models and profitability. Traditional aeronautical revenue sources, such as landing fees and passenger charges, are being supplemented and sometimes overshadowed by additional revenue. Sophisticated retail and dining spaces are now the norm. Tokyo's Narita Airport contains a vibrant shopping hub with high-end stores like Bulgari and Tiffany & Co., providing passengers with an upscale retail experience that blends international luxury with Japanese craftsmanship. Luxury brands are setting up shop in international airports, recognizing them as prime locations with a captive audience of international travelers.

Airports are also becoming central to urban development, anchoring them as commercial hubs rather than mere transportation gateways. The concept of an "aerotropolis" redefines how modern cities can be designed around airports as the focal point. In Zhengzhou, China, the airport has expanded its role beyond aviation to include a commercial complex with office spaces, retail outlets, and hotels.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone (ZAEZ), established by China's State Council in 2013, highlights airports' position as drivers of economic growth. By integrating transportation, business services, and residential areas, the ZAEZ offers unmatched connectivity, thereby attracting industries like high-tech, biomedical, and advanced services that rely on speedy, global communication. Its proximity to major cities like Beijing and Shanghai makes it an ideal location for businesses seeking quick access to international markets. This strategy strengthens the region's economic infrastructure by integrating local and neighboring provinces into global supply chains.

Airports are embodying microcosms of the cities they serve. The "aerotropolis" concept positions airports as central to urban development, demanding influence on the city's physical and economic landscape. The emphasis on airports as facilitators of global connectivity strengthens a city's identity as an international business center, showcasing economic strength, cultural richness, and innovation potential.

City Branding for Architects

"In the next decade, airports and airline lounges will evolve into emotional landscapes, intertwining local culture, sustainability, and technology. In these spaces, we become more than just passengers traversing points on a map, but ones open to new ideas and cultures," predicts Elias Andrews, an expert in airport design. As airports increasingly transform from mere transit points into vibrant destinations, architects can create spaces that reflect local culture and provide engaging experiences for travelers.

Architects can extend their practice toward the communication of a city's essence through thoughtful airport design. By incorporating local materials and cultural references, designers can craft environments that resonate with visitors from the moment they arrive. To enrich the passenger experience, airports also become a powerful marketing tool for the city, establishing a strong sense of place that enhances its global image. Ultimately, well-designed airports can become integral components of a city's identity and economic vitality.