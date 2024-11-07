World Architecture Festival 2024: Day Two Winners Announced

Save this picture! TAWA Refugio in Chile by CONTEXTO. Image © Nicolas Gildemeister

The second round of award winners of the 2024 World Architecture Festival have been announced, following Day Two of live presentations at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, in which hundreds of shortlisted projects were presented by practices from around the world. Amongst today's category award winners in the Completed Buildings section of the world's largest international live-judged architectural event are Warren and Mahoney, CONTEXTO, and fitzpatrick+partners.

Australia led the way with seven projects announced as winners and highly commended across the categories. The United Kingdom secured four wins and highly commended projects, following Australia.

Judges of today's Completed Buildings categories noted the: "innovative solutions to challenging site densities" as well as "Substantial and complex transformations of highly significant heritage buildings" and felt many of the projects delivered "subtle yet tasteful choice of materials, texture and tones".

Related Article Interview with Charu Kokate of Safdie Architects: Designing for Community

Display: MemutAR 竹旋幻居 in Taiwan by Laboratory for Explorative Architecture & Design Ltd.

Health: Paula Fox Melanoma and Cancer Centre in Australia by Lyons

Higher Education & Research: Waimarie – Lincoln University Science Facility in New Zealand by Warren and Mahoney in association with Lab-Works

UCL East, Marshgate in the United Kingdom by Stanton Williams and The Pā in New Zealand by Architectus, Jasmax and DesignTribe in Association were both highly commended.

Hotel & Leisure supported by GROHE: TAWA Refugio in Chile by CONTEXTO

Fushi in Japan by Tezuka Architects and Artyzen Singapore in Singapore by ONG&ONG were both highly commended.

Mixed-Use: 88 Walker in Australia by fitzpatrick+partners

Clerys Quarter in Ireland by Henry J Lyons was highly commended.

Retrofit: Rhodes House Transformation in the United Kingdom by Stanton Williams

THE HOUSE WITH SIX SWANS in Latvia by Zaigas Gailes birojs Ltd. was highly commended.

Shopping: Newson's Yard in the United Kingdom by Stiff+Trevillion

Transport: Metropolitan Bus Station in Poland by Tremend

Woven Passage to Cloudy Peaks in China by line+ studio was highly commended.