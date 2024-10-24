Tamayouz Excellence Award Announces George Arbid as the 2024 Middle Eastern Architectural Personality of the Year

Save this picture! Bahrain's Pavilion at the 14 Venice Biennale, Curated by George Arbid and Bernard Khoury. Image © Nico Saieh

The Tamayouz Excellence Award has announced George Arbid, Lebanese architect and educator, and the founding director of Beirut's Arab Center for Architecture, as the recipient of the prestigious Mohamed Makiya Prize for Architecture 2024. Also known as the Middle Eastern Architectural Personality of the Year Award, this accolade honors Arbid's efforts in documenting, researching, and advocating for the modern architectural heritage of the Arab region. The Mohamed Makiya Prize, established in 2014 to honor the eminent Iraqi architect Dr. Mohamed Saleh Makiya, celebrates those who have profoundly influenced architecture and the built environment across the region.

George Arbid has played a vital role in architectural education as an associate professor at the American University of Beirut, where he taught courses in design studios, regional architecture, and the history of modern architecture. With numerous publications to his name, Arbid has extensively contributed to the discourse on modern architecture in the Middle East. According to the jury, the work of George Arbid stands out for its dedication to preserving and documenting modern architectural history in the Arab world, thus contributing to promoting the region's architectural heritage.

George Arbid plays a crucial role as a founding member and the director of the Arab Center for Architecture (ACA) in Beirut, an essential institution in promoting modern Arab architecture. Established in 2008 in Lebanon, the ACA is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and disseminating the heritage of modern urban design, architecture, and planning in the Arab world.

The center aims to raise public awareness about these fields within civil society, providing a much-needed forum for discussing the present and future of architecture and urbanism. The distinguished founding members alongside Arbid include architects Nada Habis and Bernard Khoury, photographer Fouad El Khoury, architect Hashim Sarkis, urban planner Amira el Solh, and architect Jad Tabet.

George Arbid's work at the Arab Center for Architecture represents a monumental effort to document and promote modern architecture, a legacy that has shaped the urban fabric of many cities in the Middle East. Through comprehensive archival documentation and pioneering research, Arbid and his team have illuminated a gap in the region's focus on modernity. Their work offers a vital contribution to preserving our architectural identity amidst contemporary challenges, reflecting the spirit of Dr Mohamed Makiya, who institutionalised efforts to promote civic architecture initiatives. We congratulate George Arbid and the other finalists, who represent the future of architecture in the region. – Jury comment

The Mohamed Makiya Prize for Architecture has recognized several distinguished recipients over the years. Among them is Ali Al-Lawati, who was honored with the prize in 2020. The International Journal of Islamic Architecture received the accolade in 2019, highlighting its contributions to the field. In 2018, the Aga Khan Documentation Center at MIT was celebrated for its significant impact on architectural scholarship and preservation. Earlier, in 2014, Dr. Khaled Al-Sultany was recognized for his exceptional contributions to architecture.