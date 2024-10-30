Powering-Up Through the Facade: Maximizing Energy with Building-Integrated Photovoltaics

Save this picture! 40-storey building utilizing ClearVue BIPV products, solar glazing, and solar cladding. Image Courtesy of ClearVue

People frequently claim that finding smart solutions to problems requires a creative approach that involves thinking outside the box. This premise has become a widely accepted idea in the field of technology, where numerous historical breakthroughs have emerged from innovative methods. Prominent examples in power generation include the discovery of the photovoltaic effect by Edmund Becquerel in 1839 and the development of the first commercial solar panel by Charles Fritts later that century. These milestones have enabled the integration of solar panels as essential components of clean energy generation within architecture, driving a significant shift toward renewable energy.

This shift is currently manifesting as a tipping point between power generation and the built environment, driven by a transition that promotes creative thinking and encourages new perspectives. Today, sustainable energy production extends beyond merely installing solar panels on roofs; it aims to integrate various building elements into the energy system. ClearVue's Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) exemplifies this innovation by harnessing nearly all facade components as sources of power production. This vision opens new possibilities for the design of urban structures, promoting a more sustainable approach that aligns with contemporary needs.

The approach allows solar energy to transcend rooftops, avoiding the need for structures that can be challenging to integrate aesthetically into buildings. It is now possible to generate energy from different surfaces, including windows, spandrels, railings, and curtain walls, among others. This maximizes energy efficiency and frees rooftops for urban gardens or leisure areas, creating multifunctional spaces. Furthermore, these systems maintain the visual coherence of the design, mimicking textures such as stone, brick, wood, or metal in various designs and color options, contributing to a harmonious integration into the urban environment.

Following these advancements, addressing the energy loss and thermal inefficiency associated with glazed surfaces is crucial. Incorporating solutions like solar windows can lead to significant transformations. These windows generate energy while offering a low solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) and additional thermal benefits that reduce the cooling load. As a result, buildings can convert sunlight into electricity and operate with reduced power consumption while generating a portion of the energy they require, thereby promoting greater sustainability in resource use.

Building on this foundation, combining elements such as vision glass, spandrel, cladding, balustrade and skylights can create a true solar building envelope, bringing the goal of achieving net-zero energy by 2050 closer. ClearVue has developed theoretical models of buildings in various regions, indicating that a solar envelope could offset energy consumption. These models suggest that buildings could generate between 63% to 103% of the energy required for their operation, marking a significant advance toward energy self-sufficiency.

This data is particularly relevant given the trend identified by the company regarding the gradual reduction in the window-to-wall ratio (WWR) in the sector, decreasing from 70% to 60% or even 50% to limit energy losses through glazing. However, these reductions may no longer be necessary if BIPV systems are integrated. This incorporation not only preserves natural light and architectural aesthetics but also enables interior spaces to benefit from adequate lighting while minimizing energy consumption.

Around the globe, BIPV solutions can be observed in projects like the Warwick Shopping Centre Atrium and Aqua Ignis Sendai Greenhouse in Japan, which utilizes transparent solar technology to optimize energy generation while enhancing the greenhouse's ability to grow plants. Another notable example is the CFMEU Training and Wellness Centre in Australia, which has received both a 5-star GreenStar and WELL Gold certification. This facility showcases an ability to integrate solar technology seamlessly into the building's facade, contributing to its energy efficiency and sustainability.

The implementation of these systems not only improves energy efficiency but also transforms how we conceive and design our living environments. This evolution signifies a shift in sustainability-oriented design strategies, transforming buildings from mere shelters into valuable assets that contribute to reducing environmental impact and generating clean energy. By fostering an environment that prioritizes innovation in solar energy integration, a future emerges in which each structure plays a more active role in addressing contemporary challenges.

