SOM Breaks Ground on CIMC Global Headquarters in Shenzhen

Save this picture! Shenzhen CIMC Tower. Image © ATCHAIN for SOM

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has commenced construction on the global headquarters for China International Marine Containers Group (CIMC) in Shenzhen's Qianhai district. The 270-meter-tall structure, designed by SOM after winning an international competition, will stand as a 53-story tower. The project aims to serve as a corporate hub while also incorporating sustainable practices. The development is scheduled for completion by 2029.

SOM's design for the headquarters aims to create a high-performance corporate campus. The tower will host office spaces along with retail and conference facilities designed to accommodate over 60,000 employees. The design takes cues from the mountainous landscapes depicted in traditional Chinese scroll paintings, referencing them through three amenity areas that incorporate greenery and natural elements.

The headquarters will feature a central sky lobby acting as a green communal space within the tower's core, a rooftop garden with panoramic views of Qianhai Bay, and a tiered podium at the base. The building's green amenities aim to foster a healthy working environment. At the ground level, a grand office lobby, a sunlit atrium, and a sunken plaza provide public access and connectivity to the surrounding urban infrastructure.

SOM's architecture incorporates several energy-efficient technologies aimed at minimizing its environmental footprint. Intelligent daylight sensing systems are employed to maximize natural light usage while reducing energy consumption for lighting. Photovoltaic integration creates sustainable energy sources, while optimized material usage aims to minimize waste. The water management system includes rainwater harvesting and efficient waste recycling processes to reduce water usage and promote conservation. The project aims to achieve environmental certifications such as Three-Star Green Building, LEED Platinum, and WELL Platinum.

