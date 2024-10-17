Exploring the Impact of Genetic Algorithm: An Interview with Luke Fox from Foster + Partners on Alibaba's Shanghai Office Building

As humanity enters the AI-driven intelligent era, technology platform enterprises adopt more open and flexible modes of operation. Collaborative spaces such as creative incubators and informal exchange areas have become key places for practicing their operational philosophies. In the design of headquarters buildings, companies aim to engage with the public more deeply and convey their corporate culture and spirit, in addition to fulfilling daily office functions. Alibaba's new headquarters in Shanghai is located in the "Global Waterfront Lifestyle Demonstration Zone," at the heart of the West Bank Cultural Corridor. Positioned by the river and near the West Bank Media Port, Financial City, and other industrial hubs, the site integrates art with industrial heritage, bringing a unique historical and contemporary vibrancy to the area. The architecture around the park is "star-studded," with forward-thinking designs from renowned architectural firms worldwide. The three buildings of Alibaba Xuhui Riverside Campus, designed by SANAA, Foster + Partners, and SOM, are introducing new concepts and visions to Xuhui Riverside.

+ 6

The official opening of the Foster + Partners-designed Alibaba Shanghai Campus office building, rooted in the city's DNA of innovation and openness, redefines the traditional office environment. The campus is envisioned as an Internet innovation ecological cluster, merging art and technology, providing smart campus services, and fostering a green, open office environment. By prioritizing public spaces and the building's open, transparent design, the connection between people and nature is enhanced, and diverse spaces for efficient collaboration are created to meet the needs of the company's dynamic team structure. The building also responds to the complex riverfront environment with vibrant public spaces. Using design tools like genetic algorithms, it creates comfortable open areas for both the public and office workers.

ArchDaily interviewed Luke Fox, Head of Studio and Senior Executive Partner at Foster + Partners, for detailed insights into the site's design concept and the construction process.

ArchDaily (Han Shuang): How did you approach the relationship between the building and the urban environment, especially considering its location right on the riverside? What is Alibaba Group's vision for its role within the city?

Foster + Partners (Luke Fox): Alibaba wanted to make the most of this great location and create a visible, new symbol for the company that was inviting, yet took advantage of the stunning views on offer. The building has a generous opening towards the riverside, welcoming people into a new public square and providing a new urban connection between the river park and the wider city development to the west.

AD: How were AI-driven genetic algorithms used to generate the building's massing? How many design possibilities were explored? How did you determine the scale of each module? Also, what percentages of the total GFA (Gross Floor Area) are allocated to balconies, courtyards, and other transitional or "gray" spaces?

F + P: The three key – potentially competing – drivers for the project were to create the most climatically responsive central open space, optimize the views out towards the river and city, and maximize the office floor area. By using a genetic algorithm, we processed thousands of massing options that offered the optimal balance between these three criteria. The scale of each module used for the genetic algorithm was based on optimal structural spans, workplace planning, and other programmatic considerations. 22 percent of the total floor area is designated as outdoor space.

AD: As Alibaba's headquarters, what customized workspace solutions were developed to specifically meet their unique operational needs?

F + P: The central open space allows people a glimpse into Alibaba's world, as the building accommodates 1,600 Alibaba employees across a range of different departments. We have designed a set of adaptive and dynamic floorplates that enable a high degree of visibility between departments and provide easy access to outdoor spaces. The building enables a wide variety of layouts that are well-lit and naturally ventilated. The arrangement of terraces optimizes views of Pudong and the river, while also creating places where teams can meet informally and generate more chance encounters throughout the day.

AD: Besides genetic algorithms, what other new technologies were integrated into the project?

F + P: We worked closely with our in-house engineers and specialist teams to access some of the latest technologies. For example, VR technology was a critical design tool, allowing us to constantly evaluate the quality of spaces throughout design development. We also mapped different materials onto the building using material scanning techniques developed by our specialists, allowing us to evaluate the options in real-time and with accurate lighting simulations. Once the building was complete, we used the latest thermal camera drone to check the surface and air temperatures to demonstrate the efficacy of our passive cooling strategy.

AD: A key highlight of the project is the use of "genetic algorithms" to evolve and optimize the building's massing for local climate conditions, creating a comfortable thermal environment. How did you ensure that human-scale considerations were integrated into the design after this optimization process?

F + P: The goal of using the genetic algorithm was to create an optimal massing that prioritized the creation of a central public square and maximized views for the building's occupants. From the thousands of options, we created a shortlist which was then evaluated against other criteria, such as visual connections across different floors, optimal variations of the floorplate, daylight, and natural ventilation – all of which correlate to the human scale. In addition, we brought our comprehensive knowledge of design and construction to bear on the project, which drove us to the final solution.

AD: Technology provides a purely rational perspective. From qualitative and quantitative data to architectural design, how did architects balance rationality with architectural elements such as structure, function, and aesthetics throughout the process?

F + P: The genetic algorithm created a partial solution – a rough massing – which had to be assessed aesthetically and qualitatively by our team and the client. This helped us refine and create the final form. This evolution of the design, detailing, and materiality is the result of our extensive experience – the GA tool was a design aid, not the designer!

AD: Above the central plaza, there's a nearly 50-meter-span connecting structure. What challenges did you face during construction, and how did you overcome them? (Integral lifting of steel structure)

F + P: As it was a very constrained site and the onsite construction was impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, the design team worked tirelessly to devise an innovative solution that saved space, shortened the construction schedule, and mitigated safety risks of assembly works at height. The entire spanning structure was pre-assembled on the ground and hydraulically lifted up to its final position. We used the four corners of the building's steelwork structure as the hoisting frame therefore eliminating the need for additional cranes and speeding up the pace of construction considerably.

AD: The curtain wall design has many details. Are there any notable aspects and intentions in the geometric system, component dimensions, and forms, or joint craftsmanship?

F + P: The curtain wall is designed to express the modular framework of the building. Its design aims to capitalize on the spectacular views while also providing shade and natural ventilation, reducing the building's environmental impact. The detailing was developed and refined with close collaboration with the cladding contractors using multiple mockups. We were involved through to completion to ensure that the project achieved the highest levels of quality.

AD: Could you please share some successful experiences in project management from the collaboration with Alibaba's team, Shimizu Corporation, and local design and construction companies?

F + P: A project like this requires a complete team effort with excellent communication between the client, contractors, and the design team. The client commissioned Shimizhu, known for high-quality construction, to take on supervision, construction management, and a BIM specialist role during the construction stages. This assisted us in identifying complicated casing geometrical issues with BIM technology, resulting in better-built quality.