ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024
Carving Pietra Tiburtina: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Travertine

Travertine —known as lapis tiburtinus by the ancient Romans— has endured for centuries as one of the most iconic materials in Italian design heritage. This limestone has left a lasting mark on architectural history, from the monuments of the Roman Empire to contemporary works like the Church of 2000 and the Ara Pacis Museum. Over time, its aesthetic has evolved alongside art and design, adapting to technical advancements while preserving its essence and relevance in modern architecture.

Building on this rich legacy, the warm tones, distinctive textures, and travertine veining have long inspired architects, artists, and designers. In line with this tradition, Pietra Tiburtina offers a contemporary interpretation through tiles that capture the timeless essence of travertine, reflecting its unique shades and textures while seamlessly combining design, craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation. The collection integrates effortlessly with various architectural styles, blending a rich heritage with the charisma of stone and the sturdiness of porcelain stoneware.

Carving Pietra Tiburtina: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Travertine - Image 2 of 9
Pietra Tiburtina collection - Aventino, Campidoglio, Celio, and Palatino. Image Courtesy of Casalgrande Padana

Inspired by the finest travertine found in nature, Casalgrande Padana's collection showcases distinctive textures, four color ranges (Aventino, Campidoglio, Celio, and Palatino), and a variety of formats and finishes, each highlighting the unique characteristics of the stone. This versatility allows the tiles to be utilized not only for flooring and wall coverings but also for creating furnishings, partition walls, countertops, cabinetry, washbasins, shower trays, shelves, and tables. With such a broad range of applications, the ceramic material creates a compelling narrative that evokes the atmosphere of the ancient Tibur quarries and draws on the richness of Roman history.

When exploring the textures, Pietra Tiburtina offers a versatile selection of options, including vein-cut and cross-cut variants. Vein-cut tiles emphasize the lengthwise layers of limestone, highlighting natural textures and distinctive veining effects. In a different light, cross-cut tiles exhibit uneven movements and a cloud-like appearance, enhanced by an aged finish that evokes a sense of history. The Anticata Cross variant offers an open-pore travertine aesthetic characterized by gentle surface depressions that enhance authenticity. These options, along with soft earthy shades, streaks, and an interplay of light and shadow, contribute to a refined elegance that enriches the character of any space.

Carving Pietra Tiburtina: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Travertine - Image 3 of 9
Types of cuts. Image Courtesy of Casalgrande Padana
Carving Pietra Tiburtina: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Travertine - Image 4 of 9
Mosaic tiles . Image Courtesy of Casalgrande Padana

Offering a spectrum of configurations, this collection greatly enhances adaptability and enables creative expression in any architecture project. Large-format tiles, measuring 120x278 cm, 120x120 cm, and 60x120 cm, are 6 mm thick and come in a natural or smooth finish. The 60x60 cm and 30x60 cm formats are thicker at 9 mm and provided in both finishes. On top of that, the 60x120 cm and 60x60 cm tiles can be found in a robust 20 mm thickness with an anti-slip finish, making them ideal for placement on sand, gravel, or turf, allowing immediate outdoor use. The 30x30 cm mosaic tiles (with 5x5 or 5x15 cm pieces) are available in all four colors with a natural or smooth finish. This range expands design possibilities and ensures that the tiles meet the needs of multiple settings.

Carving Pietra Tiburtina: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Travertine - Image 5 of 9
Pietra Tiburtina - Campidoglio. Image Courtesy of Casalgrande Padana
Carving Pietra Tiburtina: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Travertine - Image 6 of 9
Pietra Tiburtina - Aventino. Image Courtesy of Casalgrande Padana

Each of the four colors within the collection draws on a distinct heritage and tradition, evoking elements of the Roman landscape. Aventino offers an almost pure white finish with subtle gray veining, reflecting the elegance of the Aventine Hill, which overlooks the Tiber River. In the same way, Campidoglio recalls the ancient citadel at the city's heart, featuring an ivory finish streaked with patterns that enhance both floors and walls. Celio draws from the earthy hues of travertine found on the Caelian Hill, once home to sacred groves and springs. Palatino mirrors the mother-of-pearl appearance characteristic of this travertine, capturing the essence of the capital's center of power while blending a classic look and feel with a contemporary touch.

Carving Pietra Tiburtina: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Travertine - Image 7 of 9
Pietra Tiburtina - Palatino. Image Courtesy of Casalgrande Padana
Carving Pietra Tiburtina: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Travertine - Image 8 of 9
Pietra Tiburtina - Celio. Image Courtesy of Casalgrande Padana

Beyond patterns, colors, formats, and cuts, the tiles represent state-of-the-art ceramic materials that are environmentally sustainable and crafted from natural sources. These tiles are non-absorbent, fire-resistant, non-allergenic, and feature antibacterial and self-cleaning properties through the optional Bios Ceramics treatment. They're easy to install and clean, easy to install and clean, resistant to flexure and temperature fluctuations, retaining their beauty over time and making them sturdy, long-lasting, and reliable.

Carving Pietra Tiburtina: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Travertine - Image 9 of 9
Pietra Tiburtina - Celio. Image Courtesy of Casalgrande Padana

Pietra Tiburtina tiles seamlessly fit into any style, making them ideal for indoor and outdoor floors and walls. They pay tribute to travertine beauty and serve as a canvas for architects and interior designers to express their creativity on various architectural projects. Suitable for residential and public spaces, these tiles are ideal for contract furnishing, hospitality, and wellness sectors, embodying a vision of contemporary living.

To learn more about Pietra Tiburtina, visit Casalgrande Padana's website.

Enrique Tovar. "Carving Pietra Tiburtina: A Contemporary Approach to Classic Travertine" 24 Oct 2024. ArchDaily.

