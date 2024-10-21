Line Up for Concrete Curves: Curvilinear Facades Doing the Trick

Save this picture! One City Park in Bradford, England. Image Courtesy of Rieder Facades / Ditz Fejer

Contemporary architecture evolves in tandem with the materials and construction techniques available in each region. In addition to the architectural trends of the moment or historical ideas that may inspire creativity, understanding how materials are used, cared for, and maintained, as well as their technical and aesthetic properties, is crucial to the concepts envisioned by many architects. Each material carries its own inherent logic. In fact, architect Louis Kahn suggested that the way materials interact can lead to unavoidable combinations of structure, walls, and assembly in buildings. Rieder products exemplify this by offering modular, flexible solutions that help buildings seamlessly adapt to urban environments, enhancing both interior and exterior spaces while maintaining cost-effectiveness.

At Sheppard Robson Architects, they emphasize that sustainability and human needs were key considerations in the design of One City Park in Bradford, England. This project features a facade made up of 1,700 elements of Rieder's fiberglass-reinforced concrete. Covering over 5,000 square meters, One City Park includes transportation connections, bicycle facilities with showers and offices, as well as social spaces, rooftop terraces, and other amenities tailored to user needs. By enhancing Bradford's profile, the project creates a welcoming space for everyone, including startups and large organizations to retailers and leisure providers.

This raises questions about how the materiality of a project connects with its surrounding environment. How can prefabricated or modular components be integrated into building envelopes with intricate shapes? The calming design and materials of the glass and concrete facade at One City Park allow it to blend seamlessly with the environment, visually connecting the structure to its site through 3D elements that also serve functional purposes.

To maximize natural light within the building, the architects chose high-performance glazing and designed concrete elements that act as structural sunshades, protecting against temperature fluctuations and minimizing unwanted solar gain in summer. Additionally, the facade's moisture-resistant materials and low dirt attraction reduce maintenance, extending its lifespan. Since the elements were pre-manufactured, their installation on site was more efficient, accurate, and manageable, with the lightweight components and large spans reducing the need for extensive substructures.

As a BREEAM-certified project, Rieder's three-dimensional facade elements not only demonstrate significant aesthetic flexibility but also meet technical requirements such as low weight and high environmental and health standards. Moreover, the rooftop photovoltaic panels provide electricity to the office complex, while air-source heat pumps offer heating, promoting resource conservation. The pursuit of sustainable construction, aligned with renewable energy implementation and carbon footprint reduction, opens a wide range of opportunities. This, combined with research, benchmarks, and statistics, leads to studies and analyses that support the design of dynamic and versatile facades and envelopes.

In designing building envelopes, the integration of digital technologies, transportation systems, and fastening or joining methods influences the installation of systems that provide solutions according to geographical features, climatic factors like solar exposure and wind intensity, economic advantages, and more. Rieder's pieces enable the creation of complex three-dimensional shapes with rounded corners and sharp edges that are lightweight and easy to install. With a variety of geometries, dimensions, colors, surfaces, and textures available, there are countless optimal facade solutions yet to be explored.

