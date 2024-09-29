Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio

Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio

Save

Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Image 2 of 19Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair, FacadeBerkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, LightingBerkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Image 5 of 19Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Afghanistan
  • Architects: Rangr Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matthew Millman
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Image 5 of 19
© Matthew Millman

Text description provided by the architects. Berkeley Chess School was founded in 1981 as an after-school program. It has grown today to teach 7,000 children a year in the Bay Area and has produced an unmatched three grandmasters. The founder's primary goal, however, has always been to empower children by teaching them chess, a predictor of future success in STEM subjects.

Save this picture!
Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Matthew Millman
Save this picture!
Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Image 16 of 19
Ground Floor Plan

The school teaches for free where students would not otherwise have access to such programs and holds low-cost summer camps and Friday night classes for kids throughout the year. BCS has been using teaching chess as a tool toward greater social equity for 40 years.

Save this picture!
Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Matthew Millman
Save this picture!
Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Image 18 of 19
Section
Save this picture!
Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Matthew Millman

Rangr Studio's addition to the Berkeley Chess School's existing building provides ADA access, a cafe, and a new classroom.  To stay within the non-profit's budget, so we got to thinking "What can we do with small (inexpensive) glass?" The idea of a chessboard facade came immediately to mind. Inexpensive to build, a storefront wall uses ordinary tinted and translucent panes of glass to create the image of a chessboard.

Save this picture!
Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Chair, Facade
© Matthew Millman

The school's identity becomes present at an urban scale, and the window transcends being a signifier-- it becomes a spatial element that dramatically announces the building's use. Visitors, students, and teachers enter the building at the side of the facade, behind the chessboard window, metaphorically entering the world of chess.

Save this picture!
Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio - Image 2 of 19
© Matthew Millman

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rangr Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAfghanistan

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAfghanistan
Cite: "Berkeley Chess School / Rangr Studio" 29 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021650/berkeley-chess-school-rangr-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags