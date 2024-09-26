Where Italian Style Meets Wellness and Serenity: The Case of Villa Apua

Save this picture! Outdoor. Image Courtesy of Pan Architetti

Italy's influence on contemporary design has been profound and captivating, with Italian architecture consistently bridging cultural heritage and innovation, from advancements in construction techniques to the evolution of the neoclassical style. A prime example of this integration is the Italian villa typology, which reached its zenith during the Renaissance with groundbreaking innovations. Villa Almerico —designed by Andrea Palladio and inspired by Alberti's treatise De re aedificatoria— exemplifies this evolution. Renowned for its centralized and symmetrical plan, its construction marked a turning point with classical proportions and the incorporation of courtyards and gardens as extensions of the living space, highlighting a remarkable contextual relationship.

Although Palladio's influence was so profound that his style defined much of European and American architecture in subsequent centuries, the concept of the Italian villa has endured and evolved. Its ability to combine functionality, aesthetics, and respect for the environment has allowed its fundamental principles to remain in force, now merging with new currents of contemporary design. A clear example is Villa Apua, a project by PAN Architetti inspired by the Versilian concept of buen ritiro. The house's meticulous design addresses the needs of its inhabitants while fostering an intimate, thoughtful connection with the landscape and the memory of Forte dei Marmi, a town nestled between the Mediterranean coast and the Apuan Alps. This harmony is further enhanced by the great flexibility of the antoniolupi collections, whose rich finishes and materials seamlessly integrate the living space with its furnishings and the surrounding environment.

Merging PAN Architetti's design with antoniolupi's furniture, the project draws inspiration from the owners' childhood memories of long summers spent in Versilia. This led the architects to create a seaside retreat—a contemplative space designed to welcome the family during holidays, showcase their private art and design collection, and foster a renewed connection with the surrounding landscape in a private and intimate setting. antoniolupi's meticulous furniture design complements this vision by introducing elegant contrasts between wood and marble, adding subtle curves to balance the villa's otherwise geometric lines.

Bridging Architecture with Furnishing

Conceptually, the architects established a clear narrative, creating a functional and contemplative space. The design seamlessly integrates nature through a continuous flow of enclosed and green areas, offering diverse views and connections. This is achieved through the modulation of sunlight, reflections, and shadows, as well as the strong physical and sensory presence of water, featured in the outdoor swimming pool and the wellness area in the basement. Given the central role of water in this project, PAN Architetti teamed up with Andrea Lupi from the early stages of design. This collaboration effectively bridged the project's technological and customizable aspects with the rich finishes and materials from antoniolupi collections, resulting in a seamless integration of furnishing elements into the architecture.

From a volumetric perspective, the interplay of voids and solids, along with light and shadow, creates a juxtaposition of shapes that establishes unique and varied relationships with the site. In contrast, a horizontal gesture disrupts the volumes, defining an entrance to the southwest that provides shelter from excessive summer heat. The house is accessed through an open space designed with privacy and sunlight in mind. To the north, a garden with clean lines and stone paving welcomes users. Initially, it presents a solid travertine facade, connecting the house to the Apuo-Versiliese area, a region with a long tradition of marble craftsmanship.

As one approaches, the walls shift from a boundary revealing a garden courtyard with the main entrance, adding an extra layer of privacy. Once inside, the space, —initially feeling confined— gradually opens up. The veranda, garden, and swimming pool blend seamlessly with the living area through expansive full-height sliding glass windows, highlighting the central role of water in the villa's design.

The Impact of Furniture and Fixtures on Interior Experience

Upon entering Villa Apua, the living room emerges as the heart of the home. It seamlessly blends the client's interest in art and contemporary design with a relaxing atmosphere, thanks to its connection to the natural landscape. Enhanced by the furniture, the interior atmosphere combines the sleek, geometric lines of the Oliver sofa—an elegant yet casual piece with a metal frame—with the flowing, dynamic shapes of the Lolla armchair. This more fluid structure evokes the language of Bauhaus masterpieces, with curves defining the legs, seat, and backrest. Both pieces, designed by Carlo Colombo, are complemented by the pure forms of the Orbit table, designed by AL Studio, which features a central conical base and a wide, slender top.

Moving on to the spa area, —which pays homage to ancient Japanese cleansing baths— the basement houses a sauna, a reading and relaxation lounge, and a yoga and exercise area, all naturally lit by a landscaped courtyard. This serene ambiance connects with the two Ofuro built-in tubs, which appear to be carved from a single block. The recessed edge at the front of the contemporary bathtubs seems to be eroded by the natural force of water, inviting one to immerse oneself. This is complemented by the ceiling-mounted Meteo showerhead, which is embedded in the ceiling and evokes the sensation of rain or a waterfall.

In the more intimate areas of the house, the master bedroom is located on the ground floor in response to the client's request for an independent and reserved space. Unlike the other bedrooms, this one is located on the first floor and is closely connected to the landscaped surroundings. The warm, earthy tones of oak and travertine, combined with its direct access to the front garden and the adjacent patio create a space designed to promote relaxation.

On the first floor are the family bedrooms, which benefit from optimal orientation and solar exposure. These rooms offer a privileged view of the garden and horizon, visually connecting with the sea. In this way, the first-floor volume is strongly linked to the landscape, maintaining the same palette of colors and materials as the rest of the house. As for the interior design, the Anima Liquida Living boiserie system covers the entire wall, serving as a backdrop for the Charlie bed, which combines a rectangular bed base with a trapezoidal headboard, and whose upholstery is replicated in the Lola armchair. Completing the composition, the Roma bedside tables in Carrara marble are on either side of the bed.

Overall, the house and furnishings create a harmonious dialogue, avoiding competition between elements. Each component complements the others serenely—from the straight lines of the facades and timeless materials like marble and wood to the curvilinear forms of the bathroom elements and furnishings. Each of these elements has a defined purpose in the design, creating a space that balances art, functionality, and antoniolupi's furniture within the landscape of Forte dei Marmi.

Project Information

Architect: PAN Architetti / Location: Forte dei Marmi, Tuscany / Site Area: 3.000 sqm / Built Area: 270 sqm / Year: 2024