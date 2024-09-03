Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Goettsch Partners Reveals Design for Nashville's Tallest Tower

Goettsch Partners Reveals Design for Nashville's Tallest Tower

Goettsch Partners has just revealed the design for a new tower in Nashville, United States, which is set to become the city’s tallest structure. The building, named “Paramount,” will reach 750 feet across 60 stories, surpassing the current tallest, the 617-foot AT&T Building. Located in downtown Nashville, the Paramount will include 360 apartments, 140 condominiums, a 517-space parking garage, and a 60,000-square-foot expansion to the neighboring Downtown YMCA.

The design by Goettsch Partners focuses on creating a prominent vertical element within the Nashville skyline. The tower’s structure is divided into three distinct sections—the base, shaft, and top—each contributing to its overall architectural identity. The building’s glass façade is made up of angled surfaces that reflect light in various directions, enhancing its verticality. The uppermost four floors will feature a “crown” of triangular glass elements, forming a diamond shape that distinguishes the top of the tower and houses the most exclusive residences.

The tower's placement on the site is designed to maximize views from all directions while maintaining a distance from nearby developments, including the new Amazon headquarters and other residential towers. The ground floor features a 30-foot-tall glass lobby facing Church Street, creating a welcoming entrance. Resident amenities are spread across the ninth floor, featuring lounges, dining areas, fitness spaces, and an outdoor deck with a pool and cabanas. The 40th floor offers additional amenities for condominium residents, including a lounge, a dining room, and a bar area.

The Paramount project took shape in 2021 when plans were made to expand and renovate the YMCA's downtown facility in Nashville. The development includes a five-story addition to the YMCA at the corner of Church Street and YMCA Way, alongside a 60-story residential tower. Excavation at the Paramount site is currently in progress, with full construction expected to start later this year and completion projected for 2027.

In other similar news, Foster + Partners has recently revealed the design of a new 54-story mixed-use tower to take shape in Miami. Similarly, Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF) has announced an expansive project to redevelop and refurbish the Foster + Partners designed 8 Canada Square building, also known as HSBC Tower, in Canary Wharf, London. Finally, The Price Tower, Frank Lloyd Wright's only high-rise and a cherished Bartlesville, Oklahoma landmark, is facing financial issues, with an October auction announced.

