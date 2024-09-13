Track to Completing Málaga Cathedral: The Role of Timber in Designing the New Gable Roof

Save this picture! Proposal for the Roof of the Málaga Cathedral. Image Courtesy of Marina Uno Arquitectos

Like a musical composition, there is a particular category of buildings whose history might be compared to an unfinished symphony. Alternating between high notes and moments of silence, these structures are intermittent narratives that have spanned centuries. One of the most emblematic cases is the Sagrada Familia, which has been under construction for over a century and is on track to be completed this decade. While a hundred years of construction is no small feat, another building in this group surpasses that range: the Cathedral of Málaga, located in southern Spain, has been in the making for over five centuries.

Driven by Renaissance influences, the cathedral began construction in 1528. Since then, it has experienced periods of interruption throughout its history, resulting in an unfinished landmark. The cathedral is still missing one of its towers, has incomplete elements on its facade, and its vaults are exposed to the weather due to the absence of a covering structure. Over the years, various works have been undertaken—including the recent adaptation of tourist access to the domes—but one major task remains: the gable roof. Originally proposed in 1764 by Ventura Rodríguez, its design has been reimagined and will now be executed using contemporary wooden construction techniques.

Following Rodriguez's project, a contemporary group of architects was commissioned to design and build a new roof. In collaboration with Egoin Wood Group, they will erect a structure over the existing vaults, leveraging their expertise in industrialized timber construction to install a new roof over the entire cathedral to deal with the current rainwater infiltration problems damaging the building. Although these issues were anticipated in the architect's original design two and a half centuries ago, they were not resolved due to economic constraints. Now, Marina Uno Arquitectos (Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica y Adolfo de la Torre Prieto) will be in charge of addressing them.

The new combined structure of laminated wood and steel will consist of repeated trusses supported by side and central platforms, reducing the length of the beams and resulting in a lighter overall structure. Additionally, the design will create an air chamber that facilitates ventilation of the domes and allows the roof to accommodate thermal expansion without cracking, thereby preventing water penetration. Historically, gable roofs have been the most effective system for managing water and are the easiest to maintain, as leaks are easily detectable from the inside and repairs are straightforward.

Approximately 1,400 m³ of radiata pine wood from certified forests will be used for the wooden roof, which covers an area of 3,600 m². In this context, Egoin's technical team highlights that the project presents several complex challenges, such as the installation of large trusses at great heights, the respect for the pre-existing structures of a heritage building, the need to achieve high fire resistance with bare timber elements and a specialized assembly process. Given the historical importance of the cathedral and the inherent difficulties of this type of building, glulam stands out for its lightness concerning its strength, ease of installation, durability, maintenance, and the possibility of replacing parts if necessary. Thus, these technological advances, —nonexistent for Ventura in the 18th century— make this material the most suitable option given the project's conditions.

Although the structure is the central element of this intervention, a series of walkways have also been planned under the roof, from which visitors will appreciate the geometry of the cathedral's domes, stripped of the ceramic covering that currently hides them. In this way, exploring the interior of this cathedral will be complemented by a perimeter tour around the roof. The interior space will be illuminated through the low windows and skylights that top the central nave. This combination will ensure natural lighting under the roof and facilitate natural ventilation through automated hatches.

In addition, the group specialized in industrialized wood construction will be responsible for manufacturing and installing the additional elements necessary to complete the project, including timber trusses 37 meters wide and over 8 meters long, a sandwich roof with a pine frieze, insulation, waterproofing, and light-framed enclosures for the complex. Once the intervention is complete, the domes will need time to release the moisture accumulated over centuries before the interior nets —currently protecting visitors from potential falling debris—, can be removed. Overall, this intervention will enhance the roofs of both the cathedral and its chapels, marking the start of a comprehensive construction process in the future.

Upon completion, this project will extend the legacy of Diego de Siloé, one of Spain's pioneering Renaissance artists, while being propelled forward by contemporary architects and innovations in materials. As Unai Agirre, CEO of Egoin Wood Group, notes, the contributors to this project will join a distinguished lineage of stonemasons, carpenters, blacksmiths, and architects who have shaped the city’s skyline. Overall, this project continues the legacy of the Cathedral of Málaga while highlighting an impressive integration of three key aspects of contemporary architecture: heritage, wood, and technology.

