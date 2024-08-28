Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami

Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami

Foster + Partners has revealed the design of a new 54-story mixed-use tower to take shape in Miami. Set to become the new headquarters for the hedge fund Citadel, the tower is expected to feature 34 floors of office space and 212 hotel rooms on its upper levels, in addition to supporting retail spaces. In addition to Foster + Partners listed as the design architect, AAI Architects is the architect of record, and Field Operations is the landscape architect. The tower is expected to break ground in 2025, according to Citadel.

Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami - Image 2 of 10Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami - Image 3 of 10Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami - Image 4 of 10Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami - Image 5 of 10Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami - More Images+ 5

Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami - Image 2 of 10
54-story tower in Miami, Florida. Image © Foster + Partners

Located in Miami's Brickell neighborhood, the 1,032-foot (314-meter) tall tower is expected to become the second tallest building in the city, surpassed only by the upcoming Waldorf Astoria Hotel and Residences designed by Carlos Ott. The skyscraper is part of a broader development initiative by Philadelphia's Gattuso Development Partners.

Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami - Image 10 of 10
54-story tower in Miami, Florida. Image © Foster + Partners
Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami - Image 3 of 10
54-story tower in Miami, Florida. Image © Foster + Partners

The early conceptual renderings show a tapered design with a cap that marks the top of the building. Rounded corners and a louvered shading system contribute to creating a distinctive image. At ground level, the streetscape is animated with restaurants and retail spaces. The tower is also expected to accommodate comprehensive amenities, including conference facilities, a ballroom, a pool, fitness areas, and a spa.

The tower’s tapered form unifies its various functions, enhances structural efficiency, and creates an elegant marker on the Miami skyline. An environmentally responsive facade draws on Florida’s vernacular architecture, with a louvered shading system to create a comfortable internal environment, while maximizing views out from this amazing location. - Nigel Dancey, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami - Image 7 of 10
54-story tower in Miami, Florida. Image © Foster + Partners
Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami - Image 4 of 10
54-story tower in Miami, Florida. Image © Foster + Partners

On a similar note, OMA has recently revealed its design of a new residential tower in Miami Beach that optimizes views toward the ocean while ensuring comfortable urban living. Additionally, KPF’s “Tower 36,” a new skyscraper located at the northern entryway to Miami’s high-rise zone, has recently received planning approval. Kengo Kuma and Associates has also unveiled the designs of a new mixed-use project in Miami, Florida, which is standing to become the first mixed-use initiative by the architect in the United States.

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Foster + Partners Unveils Plans for 54-Story Skyscraper in Miami" 28 Aug 2024. ArchDaily.

