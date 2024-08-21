Discover the Venues of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, United States

Save this picture! Crypto.com Arena in DOwntown Los Angeles. Image © 4kclips via Shutterstock

As the Paris 2024 Olympics draw to a close, the city has showcased a new model for hosting the iconic Games by integrating its landmarks and urban spaces into the event. As the spotlight now shifts to Los Angeles, the 2028 Summer Olympics present a different approach from a built environment and urban planning perspective. During the 2024 Olympics, Paris used its rich cultural heritage as a backdrop for competition, reimagining sports within the city's built environment. This approach not only highlighted the city's history and architecture but also minimized the need for new construction, focusing instead on temporary and innovative uses of existing spaces.

Officially the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad, LA28 is scheduled to take place from July 14–30, 2028. Los Angeles, a city with a deep Olympic history, will host the Games for the third time, following its previous times in 1932 and 1984. In contrast to the typical Olympic model, which often involves extensive new construction, Los Angeles is planning to leverage its existing infrastructure and venues spread across Greater Los Angeles, with most venues grouped in sports parks across Downtown Los Angeles, San Francisco Valley, Carson, Long Beach, and Oklahoma. No new permanent venue shave been announced to be built specifically for the Games. This strategy is designed to minimize environmental impact and financial costs, aligning with broader goals of sustainability and responsible urban development.

Read on to discover the LA2028 Olympic and Paralympic Venues that have been announced so far by the official LA2028. According to the bid, more venues are expected to be made public.

Arena Downtown (Crypto.com Arena) / NBBJ

This multi-purpose indoor venue, situated within L.A. Live, serves as the home arena for the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Sparks, and Los Angeles Kings. In addition to hosting various sports events, the Arena is also a prime location for concerts and entertainment award shows, making it a central hub for live entertainment in Southern California. During the Olympics, it will host the artistic, rhythmic, and trampoline gymnastics competitions.

Widely regarded as one of the most advanced sports and entertainment venues globally, this stadium serves as the home for both the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. It regularly hosts a variety of sporting events, concerts, and special occasions. The venue hosted Super Bowl LVI in 2022 and is set to host several matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well as Super Bowl LXI in 2027. For LA28, it is set to host the swimming competitions.

LA Memorial Coliseum / John and Donald Parkinson

Built in 1923, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum stands as one of the most iconic stadiums in the United States, serving as a tribute to those who served in World War I. It is currently the home of the USC Trojans football team, hosted the inaugural Super Bowl, and was a key venue in the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games. In 2028, it will host Track and Field events.

1932 Pool in Exposition Park (LA84 Foundation - John C. Argue Swim Stadium)

Constructed for the 1932 Olympic Games, this pool in Exposition Park is situated near the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It was the venue for events like Diving, Swimming, Water Polo, and the swimming portion of the Modern Pentathlon. The 2028 Olympic Games will be the second occasion this pool is used for Olympic competition, scheduled to the diving competitions.

Situated within L.A. Live, this theater features one of the largest indoor stages in the United States. It hosts dozens of events each year, including award shows, televised productions, conventions, sporting events, and various other special occasions. The weightlifting competitions of the LA28 Olympics are set to happen here.

As one of the largest convention centers in the U.S., this multi-functional venue served as the Main Press Headquarters during the 1984 Olympic Games. It now hosts hundreds of events each year, including major conventions, trade shows, exhibitions, and various special events. During LA28, fencing, judo, table tennis, taekwondo and wrestling events will be held here.

Riviera Country Club

A privately operated championship golf course, the Riviera Country Club is ranked among the top 25 courses in the U.S. and the top 50 in the world. Since 1973, it has hosted the PGA Tour's annual event in Los Angeles and has also been the site of the 1983 and 1995 PGA Championships. The club is set to host the 2026 U.S. Women's Open and the 131st U.S. Open in 2031. At LA28, it will be host of the golf events.

USC Sports Center (Galen Center) / HNTB

This multipurpose indoor arena and athletic facility is owned and operated by the University of Southern California. It serves as the home court for the USC Trojans basketball and volleyball teams and hosts a variety of events, including sports competitions, concerts, and other special events. It will host the badminton competition during LA28.

Long Beach Arena / Kenneth Wing

Located in the heart of Long Beach’s downtown waterfront, this versatile venue hosts a wide range of entertainment, professional, and college sporting events. It also served as the site for Volleyball and Fencing competitions during the 1984 Olympic Games. In four years it is set to host the handball Olympic events.

Long Beach Marine Stadium

As the first manmade rowing course in the U.S., Marine Stadium was initially constructed for the Rowing events of the 1932 Olympic Games. In 2028, it will host an Olympic event for the second time, becoming the setting for the canoe sprint and rowing competitions during the LA28 Olympics.

Waterfront Long Beach

Stretching along the Pacific Ocean, the Long Beach Waterfront is a vibrant area featuring green spaces, recreational lawns, and a waterfront park. It covers 11 miles of waterways connected by over 5 miles of sandy beach. This will become the setting of the marathon swimming and triathlon competitions of LA28.

Velodrome Carson, CA, located in Dignity Health Sports Park / Rossetti Architects

As the largest indoor velodrome in the U.S., this facility is located within Dignity Health Sports Park, built next to the site of the former velodrome from the 1984 Summer Olympic Games. The Velodrome is also an Official Olympic and Paralympic Training Site and serves as the home of USA Cycling’s national track cycling program, set to host the cycling track events in four years.

Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area

The Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area is the second largest urban park in Los Angeles. The San Fernando Valley will host Olympic and Paralympic competitions for the first time in 2028, hosting the archery, BMX freestyle, BMX racing and skateboarding competitions.

Equestrian Center Temecula

This premier multi-use facility spans 242 acres and features 400 permanent stalls, a 1-mile race track, a 5/8-mile training track, 14 arenas for training and competition, and 15 miles of trails, along with numerous other amenities. The center hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including Hunter/Jumper, Arabian Horse, Dressage, and Eventing competitions.During the upcoming Olympics, it will host all equestian competitions.

Arena Ingelwood (Intuit Dome) / AECOM

This indoor arena serves as the home of the Los Angeles Clippers. Known for its modern facilities and design, the arena hosts a wide variety of events, from sports competitions to concerts and other special occasions. For LA28, it will host the basketball events.

Stadium Carson (at Dignity Health Sports Park) / Rossetti Architects

As the second-largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S., this venue is home to the Los Angeles Galaxy. It has hosted the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup final, along with numerous other sporting events, international matches, concerts, and special events. For the Olympics, it will host the rugby sevens events.

Tennis Center Carson (at Dignity Health Sports Park)

This outdoor tennis arena, located next to the Soccer Stadium, offers an immersive visual experience. It serves as the home of the U.S. Tennis Association's (USTA) High-Performance Training Center and has hosted numerous professional women’s tennis championships and tournaments, and is set to host the all tennis matches during the LA28 Olympics.

Fields Carson Los Angeles (at Dignity Health Sports Park)

Currently serving as the training grounds for the LA Galaxy, these fields will be converted into a world-class temporary hockey venue for the 2028 Games.

Belmont Shore, Long Beach

Located along the Pacific Ocean, Belmont Shore offers views of the waterfront, stretching 11 miles of waterways connected to over 5 miles of sandy beach. Sailing competitions will be held here during the Olympic games.

Softball Park Oklahoma City (Devon Park)

The Softball Park in Oklahoma City is the premier Softball-specific ballpark in the United States and has played host to the best Softball competition in the world, including the World Cup of Softball, the NCAA Women’s College World Series, the USA Men's Slow Pitch Border Battle, and the USA National Championship Series, and, in 2028, the Olympic Softball competitions.

Whitewater Center Oklahoma City

The Whitewater Center in Oklahoma City is a non-profit recreational and athletic training center for whitewater and rafting. It is an official U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Site and hosts numerous national and international events, including the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Paris 2024. in 2028 it will host the canoe slalom Olympic competition.

Convention Center Lot Long Beach

The lot at the Long Beach Convention Center will be converted into a temporary event space, serving as a multi-sport arena during the 2028 Games for the artistic swimming and water polo competitions.

