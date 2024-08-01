RSHP Wins Competition for Convention Center and Hotel Complex in Zhengzhou, China

Save this picture! Visualisation of the entrance to the Convention Centre. Image © RSHP

Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP), in collaboration with TJAD, has been selected in the international competition for the design of the Zhongyuan International Convention and Conference Centre complex. The project, located within the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone and adjacent to the international airport, aims to introduce a flexible and recognizable location for all visitors. The architectural design takes cues from the cultural heritage of the area and its natural surroundings.

The new development includes three main components: a Convention Center, currently in Phase 2 of its development, a Conference center, and a hotel, all interconnected and surrounded by greenery. The connectivity represents one of the pivotal aspects of the design, as a 1.7-kilometer-long elevated spine links the three main entrances, the exhibition halls, and the hotel, improving accessibility and orientation.

The central spine features two separated circulation flows, for fast and slow pedestrian traffic, while also connecting the main facilities to dining and shopping spaces throughout. The Convention Centre includes sixteen exhibition halls and related facilities, arranged on either side of the central spine. With an approximate net area of 12,500 square meters for each exhibition space, the facility is designed to accommodate a broad spectrum of event and fair requirements. The center becomes recognizable due to its floating roof that rises over the main conference hall. Cable-net facades provide transparency, while the lower levels are connected to the exterior outdoor spaces fitted for leisure activities.

Three entrance pavilions incorporate spaces for ticketing and security functions and signal the main entrances from the central spine. Through these pavilions, the halls on the upper and lower floors are connected. The visitor's circulation paths are designed to provide a comfortable experience, having provided travelators in connection to the spine. Once reaching the destination, the architecture allows for expansive views of exhibits, before reaching the event itself. To achieve the China Green Building rating, photovoltaic panels are included above the entrance pavilions. Natural daylight is incorporated into the design of the exhibition halls, as well as rainwater harvesting for landscape irrigation.

Our design for the Zhongyuan Convention Centre in China combines cutting-edge technology with traditional cultural elements, creating a space that meets the functional needs of large gatherings while standing as a landmark of innovation and state-of-the-art technology. Our goal was to craft an architectural experience that fosters global connections and celebrates local identity, ensuring a transformative experience for all who visit. - Richard Paul, Senior Director and Partner, RSHP

