How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls

How we perceive space is a crucial aspect of architecture and interior design, profoundly influencing our interaction with the environment. Consequently, spatial perception is shaped by elements such as furniture arrangement, lighting, color choices, and materials. The latter is particularly significant, as the same material can be employed in various ways, resulting in atmospheres with unique characteristics.

Fluted cladding is a good example of the potential for variations in material use. These are milled MDF surfaces with a linear pattern designed to decorate interior walls and ceilings. They can be applied to a variety of surfaces, though they should only be used in areas not exposed to humidity. The system is notable for its ability to accentuate space through different configurations. Depending on their arrangement and type of fluting, these configurations can modify the spatial experience by highlighting, directing, enveloping, and achieving visual balance in homes, offices, commercial spaces, and more.

To fully leverage the technical, aesthetic, and spatial potential of Masisa® fluted cladding, it is important to understand their qualities. For this reason, we have prepared this guide with three essential tips for using them on interior walls.

1. Recognize the characteristics and shades of the claddings

One of the standout features of this material is that it comes as a finished product, requiring no sealants or varnishes. It is available in two variations: fluted and micro-fluted, both featuring a lateral interlocking system that facilitates installation on the desired surface. These coverings offer good rigidity, allowing for the mounting of decorative elements such as pictures, mirrors, and other objects.

Available shades include woody tones like Bosco and Carvalo, offered in a 218 mm x 2480 mm (8.6 in x 97.6 in) format in both fluted and micro-fluted variants. There are also painted fluted claddings in solid colors such as White, Glacier Green, Pacific, and Graphite Grey, available only in a 160 mm x 2440 mm (6.3 in x 95.7 in) format. As for the joining systems, the shiplap system is used for boards with a wood finish, while the tongue-and-groove system is used for painted boards.

2. Identify the atmosphere you want to generate

The impact of cladding on a space can vary significantly depending on its installation. Four alternative installation configurations stand out: frontal, lateral, sectioned, and contiguous arrangements. Each of these has the potential to completely transform the perception of the interior. The following points explain these schemes, serving as a guide for their application.

Emphasized containment

You can accentuate the feeling of containment by placing the fluted cladding on the wall that demarcates a space. This creates a cozy atmosphere and highlights the contrast with lighter colors on the side walls, resulting in an intimate and warm environment. It is ideal for living rooms, dining rooms, and study areas.

Functional center

By installing fluted cladding on a side wall, you can draw attention to a focal point. This space can be used to feature specific elements such as a television, mirror, coat rack, or even a desk, thereby creating a functional and aesthetically appealing area.

Continuous contour

You can envelop the space by covering two adjacent walls with fluted cladding. This arrangement creates a welcoming atmosphere, which can be further enhanced by using dark tones that absorb natural light. It is ideal for living rooms, auditoriums, waiting rooms, and bedrooms.

Visual balance

By placing the fluted cladding at mid-height, you can achieve visual balance on the walls, highlighting the scale of the furniture. This design delineates areas of use, such as behind a bed or around an armchair, and creates contrasts with decorative elements.

3. Install according to the surface type

To ensure proper placement of fluted cladding, consider the material of the surface on which it will be installed. It can be placed on wooden partitions, concrete walls, or masonry. Generally, to correct any plumb line issues in walls and provide insulation, it is recommended to cover the wall with MDF or wooden slats every 40 cm (approximately 15.75 inches). OLB panels, plaster, cardboard, or other surfaces can also be used. It is not recommended to install the cladding directly on walls with irregularities or that are prone to moisture.

The cladding is then fixed directly with highly elastic mounting adhesive. The fixation can be reinforced with flat head screws or finishing nails at the edges of the joints. When placing it on wooden partitions, a perimeter expansion of 5 mm to 10 mm (approximately 0.2 inches to 0.4 inches) on each side should be accounted for.

Due to potential contact with liquids, it is not advisable to install the cladding directly on the floor. Therefore, a gap of at least 10 mm (approximately 0.4 inches) should be maintained. The boards should be placed by hand, using a rubber mallet or a wooden batten, ensuring that the shiplap edge is not hit directly with the hammer.

With these tips in mind, fluted claddings offer a quick, easy, and clean solution for decorating interior spaces. Additionally, since they are finished products that do not require further treatments, they are ideal for projects with short execution times. For both architects and designers, they present a versatile option that provides different aesthetics through the same system, showcasing textures and shades for various materials.

To learn more about fluted and micro-fluted cladding, visit the Masisa® website or consult the product catalog.