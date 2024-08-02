Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls

How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls

Save

How we perceive space is a crucial aspect of architecture and interior design, profoundly influencing our interaction with the environment. Consequently, spatial perception is shaped by elements such as furniture arrangement, lighting, color choices, and materials. The latter is particularly significant, as the same material can be employed in various ways, resulting in atmospheres with unique characteristics.

Fluted cladding is a good example of the potential for variations in material use. These are milled MDF surfaces with a linear pattern designed to decorate interior walls and ceilings. They can be applied to a variety of surfaces, though they should only be used in areas not exposed to humidity. The system is notable for its ability to accentuate space through different configurations. Depending on their arrangement and type of fluting, these configurations can modify the spatial experience by highlighting, directing, enveloping, and achieving visual balance in homes, offices, commercial spaces, and more.

Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 3 of 14
Fluted Bosco. Image Courtesy of Masisa®

To fully leverage the technical, aesthetic, and spatial potential of Masisa® fluted cladding, it is important to understand their qualities. For this reason, we have prepared this guide with three essential tips for using them on interior walls.

1. Recognize the characteristics and shades of the claddings

One of the standout features of this material is that it comes as a finished product, requiring no sealants or varnishes. It is available in two variations: fluted and micro-fluted, both featuring a lateral interlocking system that facilitates installation on the desired surface. These coverings offer good rigidity, allowing for the mounting of decorative elements such as pictures, mirrors, and other objects.

Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 7 of 14
Woody shades. Image Courtesy of Masisa®
Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 8 of 14
Color shades. Image Courtesy of Masisa®

Available shades include woody tones like Bosco and Carvalo, offered in a 218 mm x 2480 mm (8.6 in x 97.6 in) format in both fluted and micro-fluted variants. There are also painted fluted claddings in solid colors such as White, Glacier Green, Pacific, and Graphite Grey, available only in a 160 mm x 2440 mm (6.3 in x 95.7 in) format. As for the joining systems, the shiplap system is used for boards with a wood finish, while the tongue-and-groove system is used for painted boards.

Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 13 of 14
Joining Systems. Image Courtesy of Masisa®

2. Identify the atmosphere you want to generate

The impact of cladding on a space can vary significantly depending on its installation. Four alternative installation configurations stand out: frontal, lateral, sectioned, and contiguous arrangements. Each of these has the potential to completely transform the perception of the interior. The following points explain these schemes, serving as a guide for their application.

Emphasized containment

You can accentuate the feeling of containment by placing the fluted cladding on the wall that demarcates a space. This creates a cozy atmosphere and highlights the contrast with lighter colors on the side walls, resulting in an intimate and warm environment. It is ideal for living rooms, dining rooms, and study areas.

Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 9 of 14
Emphasized Containment. Image Courtesy of Masisa®
Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 2 of 14
Fluted Graphite Grey. Image Courtesy of Masisa®

Functional center

By installing fluted cladding on a side wall, you can draw attention to a focal point. This space can be used to feature specific elements such as a television, mirror, coat rack, or even a desk, thereby creating a functional and aesthetically appealing area.

Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 10 of 14
Functional center. Image Courtesy of Masisa®
Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 4 of 14
Fluted Bosco. Image Courtesy of Masisa®

Continuous contour

You can envelop the space by covering two adjacent walls with fluted cladding. This arrangement creates a welcoming atmosphere, which can be further enhanced by using dark tones that absorb natural light. It is ideal for living rooms, auditoriums, waiting rooms, and bedrooms.

Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 11 of 14
Continuous contour. Image Courtesy of Masisa®
Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 5 of 14
Fluted Carvalo. Image Courtesy of Masisa®

Visual balance

By placing the fluted cladding at mid-height, you can achieve visual balance on the walls, highlighting the scale of the furniture. This design delineates areas of use, such as behind a bed or around an armchair, and creates contrasts with decorative elements.

Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 12 of 14
Visual balance. Image Courtesy of Masisa®
Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 6 of 14
Fluted Carvalo. Image Courtesy of Masisa®

3. Install according to the surface type

To ensure proper placement of fluted cladding, consider the material of the surface on which it will be installed. It can be placed on wooden partitions, concrete walls, or masonry. Generally, to correct any plumb line issues in walls and provide insulation, it is recommended to cover the wall with MDF or wooden slats every 40 cm (approximately 15.75 inches). OLB panels, plaster, cardboard, or other surfaces can also be used. It is not recommended to install the cladding directly on walls with irregularities or that are prone to moisture.

The cladding is then fixed directly with highly elastic mounting adhesive. The fixation can be reinforced with flat head screws or finishing nails at the edges of the joints. When placing it on wooden partitions, a perimeter expansion of 5 mm to 10 mm (approximately 0.2 inches to 0.4 inches) on each side should be accounted for.

Save this picture!
How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls - Image 14 of 14
Assembly Instructions. Image Courtesy of Masisa®

Due to potential contact with liquids, it is not advisable to install the cladding directly on the floor. Therefore, a gap of at least 10 mm (approximately 0.4 inches) should be maintained. The boards should be placed by hand, using a rubber mallet or a wooden batten, ensuring that the shiplap edge is not hit directly with the hammer.

With these tips in mind, fluted claddings offer a quick, easy, and clean solution for decorating interior spaces. Additionally, since they are finished products that do not require further treatments, they are ideal for projects with short execution times. For both architects and designers, they present a versatile option that provides different aesthetics through the same system, showcasing textures and shades for various materials.

To learn more about fluted and micro-fluted cladding, visit the Masisa® website or consult the product catalog.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Enrique Tovar
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Enrique Tovar. "How to Use Fluted Cladding on Interior Walls" 02 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019443/how-to-use-fluted-cladding-on-interior-walls> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags