Tailor-Made Furniture for Unique Design in Hotels, Homes and Retail Spaces

Seafront Villas. Image Courtesy of MODplus

Every fresh design idea needs a unique design solution. Even the greatest concept needs help and support to turn it into something tangible and beautiful, and a fully formed experience.

The 5,500 m2 MODplus facility in Thiva, Greece, incorporates a design studio and state-of-the-art factory, with a team devoted to tailor-making premium furniture for homes, hospitality, retail, and contemporary workspaces internationally. It is a hub for problem-solving and innovative production, with departments devoted to woodwork, vacuum form shaping, industrial paint applications, metalwork, upholstery, and polyurethane molding. The company has spent years developing relationships with customers, creating totally unique experiences through furniture. Each project they have worked on to date has been a dialogue, helping designers bring to fruition something that may start out as an abstract idea.

In 2023, MODplus worked with Metaxas Hospitality and Straight Line Architecture & Interior Design to create the major furniture elements of a holistic, sculptural interior lobby space for the Santo Pure Oia Luxury Suites & Villas in Santorini. The team at Straight Line envisaged a space with organic curves, as well as graphic clean lines and intersecting angles, all couched in the palette of nature.



The furniture created by MODplus elevated the concept, with low and sweeping sofas that echo the overall curves of the space, and chairs with custom-made wooden frames with a playful structure, supporting ergonomic, shell-like upholstered shapes. The project pulled from the expertise of numerous specialist MODplus departments; a main reception structure was made from a mix of wood and metal, treated with a special finish. The completed space has a warm, contemporary feel that works perfectly for a property telling a story about nature, purity and wellness.

Often, an idea is formulated in a simple sketch. For the development of the kitchens in a set of new build coastal homes in Vasiliko, Euboea in 2021, MODplus took an initial drawing from Mood Design Studio and translated it into highly detailed technical drawings. MODplus then worked on fabrication—creating slim frames for the kitchen from their blueprints out of walnut and lacquered MDF.

The kitchen unit design was conceived and honed to bring harmony to an open-plan villa. It needed to be a handsome piece of integrated furniture, setting a mood but not overwhelming the space. The finish used on the exterior of the medium-density fiberboard has a variable texture, rendered in brown tones, to bring warmth to a room that has a purposely pared back color scheme of largely soft gray, off-white, and stone tones. The design of the modular unit dispenses with handles, for a clean and minimal look. It is pure, simple, and constructed to the highest specifications.

All furniture design and interior finishings are developed and chosen to conjure a mood. A spa is calm and pure, a home might be tranquil. Contemporary retail now looks radically different from what it used to. It must generate energy and excitement and create a shorthand for modernity.



The LnR Arc-designed LUV n ROLL House that opened in Athens in 2024 is a destination for jewelry, fashion, piercing and tattoos in the city. MODplus worked with LnR Arc to achieve a fresh, vivid, directional 2020s urban look, mixing natural woods, bright colors, and metallic accents. LnR Arc wanted a seamless integration between most of the furniture and the space it sits in—creating a visual harmony as well as an appealing tension with the graphics and texture of each material used. MODplus engineered wall cladding and custom furniture, all meticulously constructed using High-Pressure Laminate (HPL) and technical veneer by ALPI. These materials were chosen for their durability, aesthetic appeal, and versatility, ensuring that every piece looks stunning while standing the test of time.

