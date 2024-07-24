Refurbishment vs. Demolition: Enhancing Housing for Sustainable Energy Efficiency

Save this picture! Salmen House / Office S&M. Image © French + Tye

World War II was pivotal in human history, leaving a profound political and social impact. Its conclusion marked a significant turning point, leading to post-war suburbanization and the baby boom. These phenomena resulted in rapid urban growth and a surge in housing construction, which peaked in the 1960s and continued to flourish throughout the following decades, gradually slowing down until the present day. Currently, we are facing a very different scenario in which a backlog of affordable housing, combined with a challenging economic outlook and a climate agenda, have led to the need for a transformation of the built environment into a cleaner and more resource-efficient one, in line with the Paris Agreement.

Thus, with the ever-increasing demand for housing, combined with policy initiatives such as the European Green Deal, the post-war model of hyper-production is becoming unsustainable. Consequently, refurbishing derelict or redundant buildings has emerged as a viable alternative. Unlike the scheme of demolition and new construction, this approach offers opportunities for energetic retrofitting, which helps mitigate environmental obsolescence, extend the lifespan of buildings, and revitalize the existing and dilapidated stock—including postwar housing—while improving people's quality of life.

Refurbishment represents a clear path towards sustainability of the built environment by reducing resource use, maintaining the existing urban footprint, and reducing the need for new development in natural areas. Furthermore, integrating this approach with energy-efficient materials and systems enhances building performance through renovations, resulting in a profoundly positive impact. In this sense, we will delve into projects where Sto solutions have formed the basis for improving the efficiency of buildings.

Preserving Le Corbusier’s Maison Guiette (1926)

This UNESCO World Heritage Site and part of the housing projects where Le Corbusier applied his Five Points of a New Architecture underwent a complete renovation of its exterior envelope. These renovations faced several technical challenges, primarily due to water leaks. As a result, a comprehensive refurbishment of the facade became necessary, with extra attention to details and technical aspects.

The objective was to create a waterproof, environmentally friendly vapor permeable facade using mineral cladding. Achieving this goal required using an exterior wall insulation system that preserved the project's architectural integrity. The system included fire-retardant and vapor-open properties. Mineral silicate decorative plaster and facade paint finish also play an essential role in maintaining the breathing properties of the facade, which is crucial for the condition and lifespan of the building.

An especially challenging aspect of the process was integrating facade insulation with new concrete elements added to the roof hoods seamlessly. The solution relied on 8 mm thick plaster carrier boards made from mineral raw materials, specifically designed for old or damaged external insulation systems. These boards were integrated into the facade, creating a seamless and watertight connection between the roof edge and the insulation, which proved crucial in enhancing the overall effectiveness and durability of the system.

Overall, the outcome of this project is a significant improvement in the house's efficiency. Improvements of this type must be subtle to the eye to respect the heritage value of the building, thus allowing it to maintain the characteristics and qualities of the original design, which, almost 100 years after its construction, is still relevant.

A New Vision for Housing Projects

Other examples where the facade plays a leading role in the design process include the Salmen House, which demonstrates the use of color as a powerful communication tool, and the Herne Bay Hideaway, notable for its integration into the surroundings. The latter, a 1960s brick and tile house between neighboring homes, had a car-centric entry that disconnected it from the surrounding landscape and views. Addressing this, the design team transformed this residence into a modern dwelling that responds to the context, providing a private urban atmosphere for a young family. The primary architectural strategy included a covered entry courtyard that acts as a bridge to the house, creating a pedestrian-friendly access.

In terms of materials, a carefully selected palette of natural colors and clean details unite the house, creating a cohesive and timeless design. Notably, cement-free plaster was used for the facade finishes. This plaster is made with an acrylic or silicone resin base, graded aggregates, and water to create a workable thin coating that is extremely flexible yet durable, ideal for exterior applications. As part of Sto's product line, it is available in a wide range of textures and colors that can be combined with anti-crack leveling materials to create complete thermal insulation systems for different facade substrates.

Furthermore, considering strategies geared towards the energy efficiency of buildings and their environmental impact, the ShowPass Refurbishment used a wide variety of low-impact green material solutions to demonstrate and disseminate the viability of technologies that contribute to the decarbonization of buildings. The facade incorporates intelligent technology coatings to protect it against outdoor conditions while revitalizing aesthetics. Additionally, it improves the thermal envelope and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite originating in the last century, this building has increased its architectural value through upgrades to its thermal envelope and strategic design. This preservation maintains its status as part of Barcelona's heritage and enhances it, positively impacting its surroundings. It demonstrates that buildings from the past can integrate with contemporary innovations.

Refurbishing for Collective Housing

As the focus extends beyond single-family or small-scale housing, collective housing emerges as a significant challenge on the global agenda. One of the primary obstacles in these projects is the availability of suitable space for development. With cities expanding rapidly, finding adequate space for larger-scale projects becomes increasingly difficult, often relegating them to peripheral areas.

However, a practical solution lies in repurposing existing structures originally designed for other purposes, such as buildings intended for manufacturing, offices, or even large warehouses, which can be adapted for habitation. A notable example is Filmlageret Community Housing, a former film warehouse transformed into a mixed-use apartment complex designed to foster community living. Projects like this one serve as examples by not only embracing new housing models but also integrating energy-efficient materials and systems.

A similar case is the refurbishment of Philips-Haus, originally the Austrian headquarters of a multinational company built in the 1960s. The building was renovated to take advantage of its open layout, allowing for various uses like apartments, supermarkets, restaurants, and a future connection to a metro line. Today, it offers more than 100 new apartments distributed over nine floors. This transformation has had a positive impact on its immediate urban environment and provides large-scale benefits, considering the reduced environmental impact compared to the demolition and construction of a new building, which would generate unnecessary carbon emissions.

Wrapping up and considering the strategies employed in each project, the solutions for a new horizon in the built environment can be achieved (most times) without demolition and having to start from scratch. Refurbishment can be a path that, if explored comprehensively and respectfully, can give new life to buildings and contribute positively to the environment. In an extremely challenging context marked by social, economic, and environmental issues, it is possible to discover powerful and aesthetic solutions through innovative approaches that reveal the diverse and dynamic facets of architecture.

