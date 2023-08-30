Color in Architecture as a Powerful Communication Tool

Save this picture! Sto distribution centre in Hamburg, Germany. Designed by Michael Wilford & Associates, 1994-1995. Photographed by Richard Bryant, image courtesy of Sto

Contrary to popular belief, Roman buildings were not as monochrome as previously thought. Recent discoveries indicate that statues and structures were, in fact, richly adorned with bright colors and exuberant decorations, following the tradition established by their Greek predecessors. This may be surprising, but it shows the presence of color in architecture much earlier than imagined. Color has always played a significant role in shaping the perception and experience of a space, and was prominent in the works of seminal architects such as Le Corbusier and Luis Barragán, for example. Another master of the use of color was Michael Wilford, who, together with his former partner James Stirling gained international recognition with notable public buildings, art centers, museums, and libraries located worldwide. The volumes present in Wilford's architecture are often remembered for their careful use of color, which highlights certain elements and adds other dimensions to the structures.

Working with color is, above all, challenging. When choosing or recommending a finish for a project, a designer must take into account several variables. How will it shape perceptions? How will it last over time? How will it respond to the lighting conditions of its location at different times of day and night? How will its texture and reflectivity impact the surrounding buildings? This is a decision that will have a significant impact on how the building is perceived and will shape its relationship with its surroundings. Michael Wilford states "The reason for introducing color is actually to bring another dimension. To bring joy, delight, pleasure and to celebrate the fact that there are certain materials that can be colored as distinct from the use of more natural materials." The architect's main legacy was to embrace color as a dynamic design tool, enhancing architectural expression and creating a lasting impact on architectural aesthetics. – Michael Wilford (Wilford, Michael, & Dillon, Niamh. (2010). Michael Wilford interviewed by Niamh Dillon (Part 7 of 11) (NLSC: Architects' Lives)

Color is often associated with interior projects, but it can also play an equally essential role in exteriors, influencing the local context and the overall experience of the occupants. Going far beyond decorative elements, they are powerful communicative tools that can convey subtle or vivid messages about function, identity and values. In addition, colors can play a practical role, being used strategically to guide the flow of people, indicate entrances or exits, and highlight important architectural features, for example. Using a contrasting color on an entrance door can direct visitors' attention and invite them to explore the interior. Similarly, architectural details such as columns or ornaments can be emphasized through the use of different colors, enriching the visual perception of the structure as a whole. Choosing a specific color or texture can also limit material options. For instance, bold primary colors might rule out materials like bricks, raw concrete, or natural stone due to their inherent qualities.

Another extremely important aspect when considering the use of color in exterior architecture is its ability to create visual focal points that capture attention in a captivating way. Vibrant, distinctive colors have the power to highlight unique architectural features, generating a sense of interest and instant attraction. Alternatively, the use of darker colors at the base of the building can lend a sense of visual lightness. These focal points not only enrich the aesthetics of the project, but also help the building stand out in the urban context, giving it memorability and an iconic aura.

This is what the documentary 'Building in Color' –produced by Sto– explores by investigating the role of materials and colors in architecture, using the work of Stirling Prize-winner Wilford as a guiding thread. This philosophy comes to life in his collaboration with Sto, known for its innovative materials, where the vibrant use of tones harmonizes with modern technical production possibilities. Through the lens of cinematographer Alberto Balazs, the short documentary offers a journey through the intricate processes, considerations, and challenges that architects face when designing with color. In addition to Wilford's significant works, the documentary features interviews with the architect's former colleagues and provides insights into the intentional use of color in architectural studios.

One of the highlights is the iconic Sto HQ, situated at the base of the Black Forest in Germany, in which various elements of the architecture are yellow, a color synonymous with the brand that makes the buildings stand out. This 1990s project also laid the foundations for future generations of architects to be inspired and innovate with materials and colors.

With the aim of preserving these works and transmitting the legacy of color in architecture to future generations, the relevance of visual documentation through images and videos is indisputable. This is particularly true for those who are interested in learning from existing buildings, especially considering that many of them may face threats of demolition, deterioration, or geographical distance that limits direct access for architects. With this in mind, Sto will host a photography exhibition during the London Design Festival, which will also feature a screening of the previously mentioned documentary. The exhibition, open to the public from September 18 to 22 at the Sto Werkstatt in London, offers a glimpse into Wilford's visionary work, inspiring architects to contemplate the subtleties of color, material, and texture in their projects, and inviting visitors to explore the convergence between color, materials, and architecture, while highlighting the essence of this intersection in the contemporary architectural scene.

