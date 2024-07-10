University of Cambridge Unveils Restoration Plans for Historic Stirling Building in the United Kingdom

Save this picture! Restoration of Stirling Building | University of Cambridge. Image Courtesy of BPD

The University of Cambridge, in collaboration with BPD, has just unveiled plans to restore and rejuvenate the Grade II* listed History Faculty Building designed by James Stirling. This structure, home to the Seeley Library, is one of the renowned “Red Trilogy” buildings from the 1960s. Initially intended to showcase the significant library and “the act of reading,” the project is internationally celebrated as a landmark from the post-war architecture era. The revitalization project aims to enhance learning and working environments at the University’s Sidgwick site.

The refurbishment will repair and upgrade the building’s fabric, replace services to improve thermal comfort, and introduce carbon-saving and climate-resilient measures. Overall, it seeks to improve the quality of education for students and faculty, encouraging collaboration throughout the building. To enhance accessibility and offer more library and reading areas, two new pavilions are being suggested. The scale and materials of the existing building will be complemented by these additional components, hoping for a smooth integration. With a priority on maintaining the original design’s value, Arup has also provided heritage, civil, structural, facade engineering, and access services consultation since 2021.

Our approach is faithful to the building diagram, with the emblematic nature of the architecture as the focal point of the restored building. The work will include some adaptation to the more communal areas of the building to create flexible and inspiring spaces responsive to the University’s ever-changing requirements while respecting and responding to Stirling’s stylistic language. — Jessica Mailey, Architect Director at BPD

By making spaces more comfortable for a wide variety of users and enhancing step-free access, the initiative also seeks to achieve equality, diversity, and inclusion goals. A primary priority is environmental sustainability, with energy-efficient modifications aiming for BREEAM certification and an outstanding certification combined with a zero-gas strategy to meet the university's goals. Additionally, the surrounding landscape is on track to be improved, creating hospitable outdoor areas and encouraging biodiversity.

With construction set to begin in 2025, subject to university approvals and consent from Cambridge City Council, this project is aligned with the University's wider "Reshaping our Estate" program, aiming to repair and enhance 20th-century buildings and create flexible spaces to respond to the University's evolving requirements.