World
  Z6 Tower, Designed by Foster + Partners, Becomes First Certified Net-Zero Operational Skyscraper in China

Located in the heart of Beijing’s Central Business District, the Z6 tower, designed by Foster + Partners, has become China's first high-rise office building to achieve “Net Zero Carbon Outstanding” certification. The project received this recognition by passing the “Net Zero Carbon Building Evaluation System,” which was developed by the British Research Establishment (BRE) and TÜV Rheinland Greater China, based on BREEAM standards.

The project's environmental engineering was “integrated from the earliest design stages” of the scheme. The Z6 tower houses the regional headquarters for HSBC. It achieves a 47% reduction in operational carbon emissions in comparison to the nation’s baseline due to its unique mechanical systems, smart building controls, energy feedback elevators, and on-site renewables. Designed in collaboration with the Sino Ocean Group, the plan is actually to offset the remaining 53% of emissions using off-site renewables after the building’s completion.

In order to complete then assessment, the BRE project team conducted comprehensive life-cycle assessments, documenting carbon content, electricity usage, and waste management for each building component. In fact, they also implemented a procurement process requiring contractors working on the project to submit Environmental Product Declarations and carbon footprint reports with their tender submissions.

As part of a larger development that includes three new high-rise buildings and a central park, the 33-storey Z6 tower is integral to the wider CBD masterplan. Additionally, the scheme will be the first multi-tenant speculative office building with a collaborative focus, and featured six atriums that span the building’s full high.

The building prioritizes greenery, natural ventilation, and daylight. The atrium facades incorporate a natural ventilation system, allowing hot air to rise and exit the building. Additionally, external terraces provide direct pathways to the adjacent park. Each 20-meter-high atrium is designed to bring daylight into the 18-meter office spaces, enhancing efficiency and promoting well-being with natural ventilation.

The Z6 Tower also aims for full building lifecycle net zero carbon by offsetting embodied carbon upon completion, The project aspires to earn the highest Chinese Green Building three-star rating, along with international LEED Gold and WELL Platinum certifications.

With the escalating climate crisis, achieving net zero carbon has become crucial for mitigating negative sustainable impact. In other similar news, the Biden-Harris administration has just released a draft of a new legislative initiative that strives to impose a National Definition for Zero Emissions Buildings. Similarly, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill have recently been selected to design the New York Climate Exchange in partnership with Stony Brook University, a new net-zero campus. Finally, UNStudio has recently won the competition for the design of the Kyklos building in Luxembourg with a reduced carbon footprint.

