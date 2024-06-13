A Multicolored Glass Canopy for Senses, Shelter and Hospitality: The Vertical Panorama Pavilion

Save this picture! Vertical Panorama Pavilion. Image © Adam Potts

Although the sensory approach in the built environment is often based primarily on visual aspects, such as color and light, as we delve deeper into the relationship of architecture with the senses other essential elements emerge, such as aromas, textures, sounds, and even flavors. These components are fundamental to creating a profound experience between the user and the environment in which it takes place, demonstrating that design and sensory experience are intrinsically connected.

Thus, sensory design offers an immersive atmosphere for a full spectrum of senses where its perception extends beyond physical boundaries. An example of this is the Vertical Panorama Pavilion, located in a region of California (USA) with a strong identity linked to the wine tradition. This structure, with a glass canopy of Color PVB interlayers, serves as a shelter for hospitality. Inspired by nature, the pavilion’s canopy engages all the senses: from the texture of the gravel on the walking path to the wind currents in the area and the characteristic aromas of the region.

An Atmosphere of PVB Interlayers Inspired by Natural Hues

Designed by Studio Other Spaces, the pavilion was envisioned as a fusion of art, showcasing the region’s resources and depicting the vineyard’s lifecycle. Serving as the focal point of the landscape, the pavilion uses a combination of circular and square hollow steel sections mounted on a spiral-base ring beam featuring 832 laminated glass panels with 24 variations of transparent hues using Vanceva PVB interlayers. These colors—including shades of green, gold, red, burgundy, violet, and blue—represent the four meteorological parameters of a regional weather calendar: solar radiance, wind intensity, temperature, and humidity.

The pavilion incorporates the surrounding elements such as soil, vegetation, wind, sun, atmosphere, and rain into its colorful canopy, reflecting the unique essence of the wine. -Olafur Eliasson

The experience of the pavilion extends from the virtual and physical boundaries of the canopy, where the pavilion’s design begins with a path that leads visitors to the entrance. Alongside the path, earthy, glazed bricks form a wall on the hillside. At the entrance, the wall rises to eye level, allowing visitors to come face-to-face with the horizon.

As the pavilion creates an atmosphere where the surroundings are gradually revealed, three circular spaces are carved into the earth to host wine-tasting events: a 13-meter arrival space, a larger 19-meter tasting space, and a 5-meter service space.

The colorful glass panels draw visitors' attention to the open apex of the canopy, connecting them with the sky. Below it, low lounge seating offers panoramic views of the iconic areas in the region, including Sonoma Valley, San Pablo Bay, Domaine Carneros winery, and the Donum Collection featuring 50 site-specific artworks.

A Structure That Balances Design and Contextual Conditions

Considering the climatic conditions of northern California, a scale model was built and tested in a wind tunnel to enhance the cooling effect of the prevailing southwesterly wind. In combination, the conical shape and north-facing oculus facilitate the dissipation of any heat build-up through the top of the pavilion. To provide solar protection and durability during temperature fluctuations, an additional solar coating was considered for the inside of the glazing, giving a silver tint to the glass and complementing the stainless steel framework.

Ground conditions and orientation are fundamental; these, along with factors such as rainfall, sunlight, wind, and temperature, influence the decisions on how the wine is produced, blended, and stored. Each color in the canopy glass represents one of these variables, making the pavilion a representation of everything happening on the site. -Sebastian Behmann

For the construction, much of the canopy's assembly took place off-site, where König Glasbau manufactured the laminated glass panels. Up to four color PVB interlayers were combined between the glass panels to create 24 shades.

Furthermore, to achieve a seamless interface between the glass and steel framing, individual glass panels were held by a custom aluminum frame and pinned to the bracing structure on a custom-made U-channel. This setup allowed the glass panels to align without overlapping, preserving the pure colors of each panel and ensuring proper water drainage. This design allowed for thermal expansion and contraction, enabling the panels to move individually.

As the canopy is a combination of circular and square hollow steel sections mounted on a spiral-base ring beam, the diameter of the brace sections starts at 76 millimeters and decreases to 38 millimeters as they ascend, shifting in sections at every second joint, which occurs approximately every 1.5 meters of steel length. Thus, the weight load of the canopy is transferred downward onto pin joints that sit on 12 clad structural columns.

The design was optimized using Grasshopper before being rendered into a 3D model and sent for fabrication. The company fabricated the complex steel lattice framework using temporary pin jointing so that the entire structure could be transported from the workshop to the site. After welding and installing the colored panels, the roof structure was hoisted into place.

The meticulous design of the structure, paired with a process of contextual design and discovery, highlights how architecture, through thorough environmental analysis, can engage our senses and create harmony with a place. In the case of this pavilion, the vineyard's biodynamic and organic farming practices not only foster an environment for thriving vines but also cultivate a sensory experience conveyed to visitors through the building. Thus, the design resonates with the environment in which it is situated.

Project Information:

Location: The Donum Estate, Sonoma, California, USA / Designers: Studio Other Spaces – Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann / General contractor: Cello & Maudru Construction / Glass fabrication: KöStudio Other Spacesnig Glasbau / Canopy fabrication and installation: Hahner Technik / Partners: ART Engineering (engineering), Signum Architecture (consulting architect), Summit Engineering (consulting engineer) / Completed: August 2022 / Glass surface area: Approx.193 m2