Thomas Heatherwick Selected to Curate the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism 2025

Thomas Heatheriwck has been appointed as the General Director and curator of the 2025 Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism. In its fifth edition, the Seoul Biennale serves as a platform for addressing urban challenges faced by major global cities. The biennale aims to foster innovative solutions and discussions around urban and architectural issues, underscoring Seoul’s commitment to a human-centered and climate-friendly future. As Asia’s largest architecture biennale, the exhibition is scheduled to take place from September 1 to October 31, 2025.

In the upcoming edition, the program will focus on making buildings and cities more joyful and engaging. Attracting over 3 million participants over its last four editions, the Biennale’s main aim is to “bring people closer,” according to Mayor Oh Se-hoon. On a mission to “help make new buildings in Seoul radically more human,” Thomas Heatherwick believes the biennale must encourage public debate and engagement with Seoulites.

The Seoul Biennale comprises five primary sections: Thematic Exhibition, Cities Exhibition, On-site Project, Global Studios, and educational activities. It was founded to address urban and architectural difficulties that arise from the swift urban growth. These portions serve as a forum for conversations between local and international professionals, public institutions, and individuals with the goal of creating a shared future for Seoul. With an emphasis on "Land Urbanism" and "Seoul," the next edition will expand on earlier themes including "Imminent Commons," "Collective City," and "Resilient City."

Thomas Heatherwick has been a long-time advocate for designing more human buildings, often discussing the need for more inspiring and human-centric architecture in cities. In fact, his latest TED Talk describes a condition affecting areas of the city defined by monotonous buildings, or what he calls “an epidemic of boringness.” Additionally, his studio recently won the global competition to transform Seoul’s uninhabited Nodeul Island on the Han River into a lively public park, offering landscapes that can host different musical performances and artistic interventions. In Shanghai, the studio’s exhibition “Building Soulfulness” took place at the Bund Finance Center, celebrating the studio’s enduring connection with China.