Explore Jean Nouvel's Pop-Up Store on the Champs Élysées in Paris, Through the Lens of Jad Sylla

Renowned French architect Jean Nouvel has unveiled his design for Samsung’s pop-up store on the iconic Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris, France. The store aims to represent the company’s role as a Worldwide Olympic Partner, offering visitors a space where they can engage with the newest mobile technologies and Olympic-related activities. The first images by architectural photographer Jad Sylla highlight Jean Nouvel’s design of the immersive retail space.

The façade of the flagship store announces its presence on the boulevard through a blue and black interface, with subtle lights and reflections of movement. Upon entering, visitors are welcomed by a predominantly white space, combining matte and reflective surfaces. A disk of white mirrors marks the position of the central staircase, inviting further exploration.

The uniform white floor extends to the entrance from Rue Vernet, reinforcing the thematic use of blue, black, and white colors. The paired-back interior design of the 56 square meters lobby aims to invite visitors to enter and discover the various displays and activities that Samsung has curated for the occasion.

As the result of collaboration between Samsung Electronics and the 2008 Pritzker Architecture Prize laureate, the Samsung Olympic Experience Center provides space for explorations of art, culture, and knowledge. Visitors are invited to experience the "Galaxy Artificial Intelligence (AI)" through games and displays exploring some of the new Olympic events, such as breaking and skateboarding. The store will officially open on the 3rd of next month and run until October 31.

Retail design can be a powerful tool for brands to create an identifiable image and drive engagement with their customers. By creating this coherent design language, brands are also striving to cultivate communities of brand enthusiasts, offering them personalized experiences that try to match their lifestyles and values, thus diversifying and expanding the reach of these designs. Recently, this field of design has expanded to the digital realm, indicating an important shift in brand-consumer interactions.