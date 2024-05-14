Tadao Ando Transforms Historic Scuola Grande in Venice into an Exhibition Dedicated to Artist Zeng Fanzhi

Save this picture! Installation photograph of the LACMA exhibition Zeng Fanzhi: Near and Far/Now and Then, Scuola Grande Della Misericordia in Venice, Italy, April 17-September 30, 2024,. Image © Zeng Fanzhi, photo: Stefan Altenburger Photography Zurich

A new exhibition presenting the works of artist Zeng Fanzhi has opened in the historic Scuola Grande della Misericordia in Venice, Italy. Running from April 17 to September 30, 2024, concurrent with this year’s edition of the Venice Arts Biennale, the “Zeng Fanzhi: Near and Far/Now and Then” exhibition showcases the latest breakthroughs in the artist’s practice in a space adapted by architect Tadao Ando.

The exhibition is designed to introduce visitors to the classical proportions of the 16th-century building. On the ground floor of the Scuola Grande, the entrance is flanked by large multi-panel oil paintings, with artworks hinting at both Buddhist and Christian iconography, setting the tone for the cultural journey ahead.

Continuing to the upper levels, the space is divided into five thematic sections. Ando’s design creates a progression of walls with increasingly large apertures, each connected yet self-contained. Two larger paintings, abstracted depictions of light and water, anchor the space, surrounded by Zeng’s smaller format oil paintings and works on paper integrated into Ando’s temporary walls.

In the historic grandeur of the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, the works of Zeng Fanzhi offer a direct encounter with art. Ando’s intervention creates the setting for this contrasting overlapping of styles and modes of expression, guiding visitors and encouraging them to experience the space and contemplate the artworks that defy characterization. The exhibition is organized by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), an institution that has developed a robust program of Chinese art through exhibitions, international partnerships, and key acquisitions.

Tadao Ando has also designed the MPavilion 10, the annual temporary pavilion in Melbourne, Australia, marking one of the most important architectural events happening annually in the city.