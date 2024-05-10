Populous Designs New Belmont Park in New York, United States

Populous has just unveiled a comprehensive design for the new Belmont Park modernization project. Situated in the iconic venue in Nassau County known for hosting the Belmont Stakes, the project seeks to usher in significant economic benefits, including the creation of thousands of jobs. Under the oversight of the New York Racing Association (NYRA), the project is set to be completed in the fall of 2026.

Seen as a “critical investment in one of New York’s most historic sporting venues,” the scheme seeks to reflect the evolution of thoroughbred racing and wagering. In fact, the project aims to include modern amenities while still honoring the sport’s rich heritage. Featuring green spaces and improved access for enhanced fan experiences, the facility’s flexible design accommodates attendance variations. Additionally, it includes a synthetic track which enables year-round activities.

The modernization project revitalizes thoroughbred racing in New York State. By unlocking 110 acres of land at Aqueduct Racetrack for development opportunities, the project reinforces the iconic venue’s status as a global hub for horse racing enthusiasts. The scheme replaces the existing 1.25 million-square-foot structure with a new building featuring modern amenities and hospitality offerings.

Belmont Park has always been an iconic venue where people gather together, and its storied past is rich with trendsetting racing innovation. Working alongside NYRA, Populous is well suited to help deliver their vision for the new Belmont Park, respecting the heritage of the venue while reinventing a world-class experience that is approachable, dynamic and unexpected. — Populous Principal Meg McWilliam

The project also includes improving the on-site medical facility, upgrading the recreation hall and track kitchen facilities, and renovating the on-site gymnasium. In addition, the scheme improves multi-modal travel through the construction of bicycle storage sheds and implements mitigation strategies. Reflecting the continued success of thoroughbred racing in New York, Populous has also designed a “winterized building” to ensure racing on a year-round basis.

In addition, the NYRA is committed to working with organized labor alongside New York State Certified Minority- and Women Owned (MWBE) and Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses (SDVOB) to construct a building that properly reflects the evolution of thoroughbred racing and wagering since Belmont was last renovated in the 1960s.

