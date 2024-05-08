“A Framework for Developing Happy Proximities:” In Conversation with Carlos Moreno, the Pioneer of the 15-Minute City

The 15-minute city has become an internationally recognized concept advocating for a people-centric urban model where residents should be able to meet most of their daily needs within a 15-minute walk or bike ride from their homes. The concept was introduced by Professor Carlos Moreno in 2015 following the COP21 conference in Paris, which concluded with the signing of the Paris Agreement. The idea proposes a practical and adaptable framework for introducing low-carbon mobility and creating a vibrant local economy to support more social interaction and more sustainable urban environments. Since then, the concept has been recognized with the 2021 Obel Award and has gained a notable recommendation in UN-Habitat's World Cities Report. Now, Professor Morena is publishing the book titled “The 15-Minute City: A Solution to Saving Our Time and Our Planet” to showcase concrete examples and strategies for achieving better cities. ArchDaily had a chance to sit down with Professor Carlos Moreno to discuss these ideas, offering insight into Moreno’s urban thinking and the impact of this model.

While discussing the pillars of the ’15-minute city concept, Professor Morena highlighted the need to develop better proximities as an efficient way to fight climate change and to counter the effects of the previous decades of urban segmentation and gentrification. According to him, the potential for change lies in three key areas: the ecology of lowering our reliance on carbon fuels for transportation, the encouragement of local economies to create resilience, and the social inclusivity that follows.

The concept has been developed in response to the climate emergency, as highlighted by the Paris Agreement. “This is not a question of countries, but a question of cities, because cities are the most important places for energy consumption, the most important places for the emission of CO2, and the most important places for economic activities” declares Morena during the interview. Understanding this crucial role played by urban environments, he launched a three-year research program with the University of Sorbonne to develop practical and efficient strategies for improving the cities’ performance both in terms of carbon emissions and of residents’ quality of life.

The 15-minute city gained even more attention during the Covid-19 pandemic, when companies changed their work programs to accommodate for remote and hybrid work. This led to people gaining precious hours during the day, previously spent for long commutes. The advantages highlighted how developing local economies can generate added value for both people and companies, leading to what Moreno calls “a new economic geography of sustainable proximities.” The concept also proved its resilience during the different crises that followed, including the energy crisis generated by war in Ukraine.

I think that the particular point of the 15-minute city for explaining this amazing success is our capability for developing this convergence to fight against climate change, to develop a more vibrant economy, and to develop more social inclusivity. Ecology means more livability, economy, more viability, and inclusivity, more capability for living together. - Carlos Moreno

Far from being a purely theoretical concept, the 15-minute city has been adopted by mayors from around the world, who are taking the strategies and frameworks developed by Carlos Moreno and adapting them to their local conditions. Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, has been among the first ones to put this model in the center of her mandate. During the interview, Moreno discusses the different approaches taken by Paris in implementing this idea, from lowering rents to encourage local businesses, to adopting a long-term bioclimatic plan and increasing the percentage of social housing. The newly published book goes into more detail about the various examples across the world, from the lessons of Asia’s second-largest city to the adaptations of European, Latin American, and African territories, and even a couple of rural communities.

I wrote this book for the whole ecosystem interested in understanding the past of our cities, from Le Corbusier, Jane Jacobs, the new urbanism commitment, Christopher Alexander, the Jan Gehl transformations based on his concept of Cities for people, until now, in this second decade of the 21st century. I wanted to explain that […] this is the continuity of one century of thinkers and doers, in parallel with the massification of the individual car, the segmentation, and the de-personification of cities. […] This book offers a new perspective just for saying ‘Yes we can.’ - Carlos Moreno

The research that fundaments the 15-minute city idea is publicly available for both individuals and local administrations to take inspiration from, adapt the frameworks, and find locally-informed solutions. Closing the interview, Carlos Morenta mentions that one of the most relevant challenges he faced was the switch from a theoretical idea towards concrete proposals, hoping to avoid an empty theoretical pursuit. Instead of suggesting a ‘magic wand’ to fix the most pressing urban issues, he advocates for a journey, informed by both research and local knowledge to create happy proximities, lower the urban carbon footprint, revive local economies, and drive social inclusivity.