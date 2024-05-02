SO – IL Unveils Design for a Revitalized Arts Campus in the Detroit Marina

SO-IL, in partnership with Detroit’s Library Street Collective, has revealed the design for a new arts campus in the Stanton Yards marina on the Detroit River. The development includes the revitalization of a 110-year-old church, a defunct bakery, and a former industrial site, thus transforming the now-disused waterfront facility into a ‘dynamic cultural amenity.” The project aims to expand upon the program of the Little Village, a diverse arts neighborhood recognized for its cultural and artistic scene.

The new multi-art campus will be connected with the existing marina on the Detroit River. The revived spaces of the four industrial buildings included in the project are designed to adapt to multiple art-making, workshop, educational, performance, gallery, and recreational activities.

The entry plaza along Jefferson Avenue will receive a sloped mesh canopy, adding a sense of identity to the space, while the perforations in the street-facing structures open up the space so that the public is invited to explore the additional spaces such as the courtyards and the site-s core. This central public space creates cohesion in the urban space, supporting community events, art installations, and leisure activities.

We wanted to celebrate the site’s industrial character, while clearly demonstrating its renewed purpose and identity. SO – IL Principal Florian Idenburg

The facades of the four buildings included in the scheme are planned to be revitalized without losing their historical roots. The project favors the reuse of existing materials. Stretches of the metal siding will be replaced with translucent polycarbonate to increase natural light, while new windows and skylights contribute to opening up the space. The intervention also highlights a palette of familiar yet contrasting materials such as polished metal, hammered concrete, and layered brick. The landscaping is led by the Office of Strategy + Design (OSD), focused on restoring the natural beauty of the location.

On a similar note, SO-IL has recently revealed its contribution to the Bruges Triennial: Spaces of Possibility. Titled “Common Thread,” the temporary installation creates a passage made from a 3D knit textile, intending to help visitors rediscover the courtyard of a 19th-century monastery. The Brooklyn-based office has also recently presented its design for a new campus art museum at Williams College in Massachusetts, created to become a primary teaching resource for the institution renowned for its art history program.