Henning Larsen Architects Reveals Jeddah Opera House in Saudi Arabia

Henning Larsen Architect has just revealed the designs for The Jeddah Opera House, a new local landmark in Saudi Arabia. Drawing inspiration from the historical Al-Balad neighborhood, the Opera House celebrates culture and regional geography. Situated along the Red Sea waterfront, the opera house aims to connect residents and visitors to the sea through a culture spine under a natural canopy. Extending from the city, through the opera house, to the water, this “spine” forms an integral part of the Jeddah Central masterplan for the new Opera Quarter.

Inspired by the urban layout of the historic Al-Balad, with its labyrinth lanes and busy night markets, the opera house integrates into its surroundings. Its architecture forms into an “urban archipelago,” with the urban form of the neighborhood being shaped over time. Al-Balad also inspired its geometric forms, offering a distinct appearance from different viewpoints. The design aims to present a dynamic composition of volumes, appearing as a twin-volume structure from the waterfront.

The Jeddah Opera House is envisioned as a cultural hub. Its design boats versatile performance spaces, including a 150-seat Rehearsal Hall, a 750-seat Playhouse theater, and a 1500-seat Red Sea Theater. Additionally, the space will host various events, from world-class performances to community outreach and education initiatives.

The cultural spine encourages visitors towards the opera house and invites them to a journey filled with carefully selected greenery and local vegetation. These shaded walking routes mitigate heat stress and encourage natural ventilation. The design incorporates lightweight textiles and this shading ensures comfort throughout the scheme.

Reflecting the region’s diverse geology, the materials used in the design offer visitors a tactile journey through the country’s natural formations. Blending traditional elements such as coral stone and wood with contemporary design approached, the facade pays homage to Al-Balad’s craftsmanship while embodying Henning Larsen’s architectural vision.

