Architecture Matters 2024: Crisis vs. Crisis

Another edition of the conference Architecture Matters will take place on May 15-16 in Munich, Germany, bringing together architects, city officials, developers, and more professionals who care about the built environment (you can read our report of the 20223 edition). Amidst the current state of affairs, the conference is titled “Crisis vs. Crisis”, to reflect on how the interconnected pressing challenges of housing, climate, and geopolitical issues need to be addressed in order to have positive consequences, and not creating yet another crisis.

Hosted at the House of Communication, recently refurbished by HENN, the conference starts with a thought provoking talk by Linus Neumann, hacker and spokesperson of the Chaos Computer Club, on the state of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure. Among the speakers this year we find Odile Decq (Studio Odile Decq), Anupama Kundoo (Anupama Kundoo Architects), Kåre Stokholm Poulsgaard, (3XN - GXN), Elisabeth Merk (Planning Director City of Munich), among others, including along with a special photo reportage of Beirut by Sergey Pomonarev, and how its current crisis is reflected on the built environment.

The conference is organized by plan A, and moderated by Nadin Heinich. Full program, details and tickets.

How can we distribute the costs of green transformation fairly? What new construction options align with climate realities? Is it enough to retrofit existing buildings to solve the housing crisis? Which standards need simplifying? …

Recent months have seen a dramatic shift in the financial landscape of the property market. Construction costs have soared, making affordable housing in urban centres increasingly scarce. At the same time, the urgency of climate change is prompting many cities to set ambitious environmental goals. Financing criteria and real estate valuations are also shifting.

Amid these complex upheavals, how can we tackle social and ecological challenges as interlinked aspects? Does solving one crisis risk creating another?

With “Architecture Matters 2024 – Crisis vs. Crisis”, we aim to have an honest discussion on current conflicting priorities and chart a path for workable solutions to shape the future of construction. We combine big-picture thinking with deep dives into key themes: capital markets, building standards, and radical thinking – new ideas from other places.

Wednesday, 15 May 2024

On Critical Infrastructure and Cyber War

Opening Architecture Matters 2024 (Rooftop Deutsches Museum)

with: Linus Neumann, hacker, IT security consultant, spokesperson for the Chaos Computer Club

“Humanity must now learn to live with the loss of established truths.” Linus Neumann

Digitalization – a buzzword frequently touted as a solution, and not just since the current crisis in the construction industry. Can the 16 different state building regulations coexist with streamlined digital planning and approval processes? Furthermore, how vulnerable is our critical urban infrastructure in the face of hybrid warfare?

As an IT security consultant, Linus Neumann is enlisted by international companies and critical infrastructure operators to hack their systems and eliminate security vulnerabilities. He has also analysed international spyware. In his role as a spokesperson for the Chaos Computer Club, Neumann frequently offers public commentary on current issues related to net politics, IT security, and digitalization.

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 9:30–18:00

Crisis vs. Crisis

Conference (House of Communication)

9:30–13:30 – opening keynotes & discussion

13:30–15:00 – networking lunch

15:00–17:30 – Focus Session

17:30–18:00 – closing

Featuring guests from architecture, project development, financing, politics, and administration. Including:

Matthias Alexander, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung; Jens Böhnlein, Commerz Real; Michael Bröcker, Table.Media; Odile Decq, Studio Odile Decq; Sascha Glasl, Space&Matter; Peter Haimerl, Peter Haimerl . Architektur; Anupama Kundoo, Anupama Kundoo Architects; Elisabeth Merk, Planning Director, City of Munich; Alexander Möll, Hines; Kåre Stokholm Poulsgaard, 3XN (GXN); Thomas Rehn, Director Local Building Commission, City of Munich; Ingrid Simet, Ministerial Director, Bavarian Ministry of Construction; Christian Veddeler, 3XN. Curated by Nadin Heinich.