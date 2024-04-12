Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept

Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept

Save

Many ancient Egyptian, Greek and Islamic religious buildings share a common feature known as hypostyle. Defined as rows of columns that support a roof, this solution has developed in different cultures in different periods of time, which can explain the variety of materials, shapes, sizes and distances between the columns that can be found around the world. Famous examples of the use of this concept are Great Hypostyle Hall (c. 1290–1224 BC), part of the Karnak Temple Complex and one of the most visited monuments of Ancient Egypt, and the Wooden Hypostyle Mosques of Medieval Anatolia (c. 13th and mid-14th centuries), World Heritage Site located in present-day Turkey.

In contemporary architecture, it is possible to see different kinds of examples of how this concept is revived. While some projects use the concept to refer to vernacular architectures that correspond to the same program and use as the proposed building, as is the case with some mosques, others rely on the abstraction of the term through an interpretation that highlights the pillars and their organization in the proposition of the space. In all of them, however, it is clear that the relationship between the hypostyle inspiration and modular architecture is very close, practically intrinsic.

Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 2 of 9Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 3 of 9Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 4 of 9Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 5 of 9Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - More Images+ 4

By relying on the pillars to support the roof, the placement of these structural elements in the space is fundamental for the correct distribution of loads. In most cases, the architects take advantage of the repetition of the columns and regularity of the structure to highlight its modularity and detach the walls and partitions from them, resembling the spatial organization from ancient temples. 

Below, we present a series of houses that reinterpret this concept, with excerpts from their project descriptions to show how hypostyle can serve as inspiration, varying from a very conceptual approach to those more focused on its functionality and structural qualities:

House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy

Save this picture!
Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 2 of 9
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Finally, it is a skeptical hypostyle hall; an available and performative stage to enjoy life, where architecture is reduced to establishing the foundations, framing the space, its ultimate purpose being to order to disorder, an endless game.

Save this picture!
Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 6 of 9
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy

Hypostyle House / Miguel Marcelino

Save this picture!
Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 5 of 9
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

The solution was an abstract construction made of countless columns arranged in an irregular mesh of variable density – a hypostyle structure – seeking to achieve at the same time spatial fluidity and three-dimensional filtering between private spaces and the exterior landscape.

Save this picture!
Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 7 of 9
Hypostyle House / Miguel Marcelino

Forest of Pillars House / IGArchitects

Save this picture!
Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 4 of 9
© Ooki Jingu

The pillars are placed at an equal distance of 1.8m from each other as a structure, but their size of 90mm squared makes them density-like furniture close to human scale. These 90mm squared pillars with 3.5m height are forested and support the roof. The slender columns are installed according to the general rules of wooden architecture.

Save this picture!
Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 8 of 9
Forest of Pillars House / IGArchitects

Buitenhuis House / VLOT architecten

Save this picture!
Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 3 of 9
Courtesy of VLOT architecten

Three CLT walls give the column and beam structure its stability. It is a modular structure design on a 1,5-meter grid. Cross-shaped columns are placed on the grid and carry the roof. The modular structure is filled in with six prefabricated elements.

Save this picture!
Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept - Image 9 of 9
Buitenhuis House / VLOT architecten

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: Modular Housing, proudly presented by BUILDNER.

BUILDNER celebrates architecture competitions as an effective tool for achieving progress by fostering groundbreaking ideas that push the industry forward. “Through academic and project competitions, we are building an inclusive and diverse community of architects and designers, by promoting critical topics such as affordable, sustainable and small-scale housing to address global challenges. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of designers to propose innovative solutions and challenge the status quo.”

Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and architecture projects. We invite you to learn more about our ArchDaily Topics. And, as always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Susanna Moreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Susanna Moreira. "Hypostyle: Contemporary Interpretations of an Ancient Concept" 12 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015585/hypostyle-contemporary-interpretations-of-an-ancient-concept> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags