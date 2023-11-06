Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses
Villa Elisa, Argentina
  • Arquitecto A Cargo: Iñaki Harosteguy
  • City: Villa Elisa
  • Country: Argentina
Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Exterior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Image 10 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. House with columns is located in Villa Elisa, meters from Parque Pereyra on the outskirts of La Plata, although due to its autonomy and timelessness it could also be in another place and it would not be strange to imagine it. We could say that the House with Columns is the result of a game. An open and indeterminate system with defined rules and elements. This compositional game allows for multiple configurations while maintaining a logical order between the parts. Restricting to liberate is its greatest creative challenge.

Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Image 11 of 16
Plan

Like in ancient architecture, equidistant pillars and simply supported beams define the space and shape on a game board that transitions from the canonical Nine Squares grid to explore the grid of Sixteen Squares as a more generic and non-hierarchical scenario.

Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Countertop, Sink
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Image 13 of 16
Isometric

A Sol Lewitt structure of prefabricated concrete elements is organized on a three-dimensional grid of 3.5 meters, defining an abstract forest of columns. Its generic and permanent condition coexists with specific and temporary skins, a series of accumulative filters allow for the experience of new intermediate spaces between interior and exterior, reinterpreting covered patios as diffuse atmospheres that expand limits and passively control climatic comfort.

Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Interior Photography, Garden
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Image 14 of 16
Section

The structure remains open and expectant of unstable content; it houses and concentrates a series of activating devices to qualify the space and exalt those who inhabit it. As if it were an Archizoom model, reflections and rhythmic effects internally evidence its isotropic potential "No-Stop", activating the perceptual game.

Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Interior Photography
© Javier Agustín Rojas
Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Image 15 of 16
Section

Finally, it is a skeptical hypostyle hall; an available and performative stage to enjoy life, where architecture is reduced to establishing the foundations, framing the space, its ultimate purpose being to order to disorder, an endless game.

Save this picture!
House with Columns / Iñaki Harosteguy - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Courtyard
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Project gallery

