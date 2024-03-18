COBE Wins Competition to Design Danish Parliament in Copenhagen

Save this picture! Courtesy of Team Cobe | Future Danish Parliament

Cobe Architects has just unveiled its winning design for the future Danish Parliament in Copenhagen. Aiming to revitalize Denmark’s historic administrative center, the studio envisioned an inviting, accessible space, “where everyone can experience democracy up close.” The design features an underground visitor center, leading to facilities within the Parliament Courtyard, and an interconnected pathway uniting historic buildings formerly used by the Danish National Archive.

In consortium with Arcgency, Drachmann, and Sweco, the design presents a promising vision for Denmark’s future governance hub. The project aims to revitalize the institutional center by democratizing access and inviting citizens to engage directly with their parliamentary proceedings. In fact, the scheme boasts a visitor center allowing more citizens to visit the Parliament, where they will learn about its work and feel inspired.

As architects, there is not a more inspiring task than being allowed to work with the physical framework for our democracy. There is an enormous and important cultural heritage to protect. At the same time, we aim to renew the Parliament. The Danish Parliament is the democratic stronghold of Denmark. Through this project, we aim to showcase the uniqueness of Danish democracy, making it open and accessible for everyone - yet still efficient, safe and secure, and to invite us all further inside its buildings, into the heart of parliamentary work, creating a democratic meeting place for all. –Dan Stubbergaard, Founder of Cobe.

The scheme also features an underground passage between the historic Chistiansborg Palace, the Supreme Court, and the Ministry of State. These buildings will be transformed into contemporary parliamentary facilities, workspaces, an eatery, and exhibition spaces.

Drawing inspiration from the historic Nordic parliament, the 'Tingsted,' well-known for its well-organized outdoor forum, the design envisions a circular, public gathering place in the Parliament Courtyard. This middle area, with seats arranged like an amphitheater, serves as a magnet for community events and reflects the energy of regular legislative activity. "The People's Tree," which serves as an anchor for this area and symbolizes the foundations of democracy, hopes to promote inclusivity and harmony.

The new entrance welcomes visitors into a spacious, bright underground space structured with archways, visually connecting the buildings across time and within the complex. The large and flexible space includes a security zone, a connecting circulation concourse, and an open visitor area with an exhibition about democracy and the Danish constitution.

Since Christiansborg Palace was rebuilt in 1928, this project has been the Danish Parliament's most extensive construction effort. In 1849, the country's first constitution was signed in this building, introducing democracy. The National Archive's former buildings, once a royal treasury dating back to 1673, also have a lengthy history of changing uses. Given the site's historical significance, the project requires a careful restoration and transformation.

