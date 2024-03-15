World's First-Ever 3D Printed Mosque Opens in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Save this picture! © Wael Kikhia | 3D-Printed Mosque in Jeddah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is now home to the world’s first 3D-printed mosque, spanning an area of 5,600 sqm. Located within the Al-Jawhara suburb of Jeddah, the mosque stands as a tribute to the late equestrian Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly. The project by Forsan Real Estate utilizes cutting-edge 3D printing technology from Guanli.

+ 1

The mosque's construction was completed within six months and spearheaded by Wajnat Abdulwahed, the spouse of the late Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly. Aimed at fostering serenity amongst worshipers while integrating natural light, the mosque also features distinctive minarets, creating a landmark within the neighborhood.

The inauguration of the mosque positions Saudi Arabia as a technological hub, surpassing the United Arab Emirates’ projected timeline for a similar endeavor. Dubai announced an initiative to construct the world’s first 3D-printed mosque last May. As a new and complex technique, the successful completion of the world’s 3D-printed religious infrastructure holds potential for the future of architecture and design.

The project has garnered global attention, showcasing the limitless possibilities of 3D printing technology in construction. In an interview with Arab News, Abdulwahed stressed the importance of “not losing the essence that mosques must embody, while also adhering to general conditions such as emphasizing the values of the King Salman Urban charter, the architectural details in the cultural heritage of Hejazi architecture and presenting them in a contemporary format.”

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is undergoing a tremendous transition, redefining its identity on a global level. As part of its 2030 Vision, the kingdom is moving towards innovation throughout the built environment, aiming to revive the culture and diversify its economy. In January, Populous unveiled the designs for the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium, a new multi-use venue to contribute to the offerings of Qiddiya City near Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Last year, construction on the Jeddah Tower resumed after a five-year hiatus, set to become the world’s tallest skyscraper and beat the UAE’s Burj Khalifa. Designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the tower is set to reach a height of 1,000 meters.

In other recent news related to 3D printing, ICON has just released various technologies and products to modernize construction processes further, including a robotic printer facilitating multi-story construction. In December, ArchDaily curated an exploration of 3D Printing at large and its vast potential through manufacturing all kinds of forms and geometries. From 3D Printed insulated walls to 3D-printed Tiles, the technology and its impact on the future of building construction holds vast potential.