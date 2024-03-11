Facades in the Circular Economy: Design for Disassembly

Save this picture! Østre Havn Parking House G2 / SANGBERG Architects. Image © Rasmus Hortshøj - COAST

The principles of the circular economy have been most influential and applicable to the construction industry. Emphasizing the efficient use of resources, models around reuse and recycling of components and materials are increasingly being pioneered by global architecture practices. The concept of "design for disassembly" has emerged as an innovative approach especially in the case of building facades. Striking a balance between the demands for new infrastructure and the transition towards sustainability requires a review of traditional facade design throughout its lifecycle.

Historically, the construction sector adopted linear approaches to building, with little to no consideration for the end-of-life fate of structures and materials. Buildings reaching the end of their lifespan are generally demolished, leading to significant quantities of waste being sent to landfills or incinerated. This approach depletes precious natural resources while exacerbating environmental harm.

At the core of the circular economy lies the idea of closing the loop – transforming the conventional linear model of "take, make, waste" into a regenerative system where materials and products are put to use for as long as possible. Building facades represent a significant portion of a structure's material composition. Although they offer an excellent opportunity for designing for disassembly, the complexity of modern building facades poses a major obstacle to transitioning to a circular construction model.

While advancements in materials, components, and connections have enhanced the performance of facades, they have also made disassembly and material recovery for reuse or recycling extremely challenging. Most facade elements are permanently bonded together using non-reversible adhesives, making separation and reclamation at the end of their lifespan a difficult task.

The lifespan of many contemporary facade components is relatively short compared to the building's structural systems due to environmental exposure. Additional replacement cycles are often driven by changing performance standards. The recurring embodied carbon from frequent material renewals can add up substantially over a building's lifetime.

To embrace sustainability and circularity in facade development, design for disassembly stands as a proactive approach that considers the entire lifecycle of a building facade right from the initial design phase. The approach involves the creation of systems and components that can be easily disassembled, separated, and either reused or recycled at the end of their functional life. This manifests as prioritizing modular construction, standardized connections, and the use of easily separable materials.

Denmark's Circle House project—the country's first circular housing development - champions facade design for disassembly. Also in Denmark, SANGBERG Architects' Østre Havn Parking House G2 features a facade that consists of a range of different extruded aluminum lamellas. These components are easy to assemble and disassemble, guaranteeing the reuse of the material at the end of the building’s life. The Wisperweide School in Amsterdam is cloaked by a northern façade which can be disassembled to add more modules to the structure.

While projects, especially in Europe, experiment with design for disassembly, it is important to recognize the factors that contribute to its successful implementation in building facades. Designing facades with modular and standardized components can simplify the construction process while enabling easier disassembly and interchangeability, promoting reuse and reducing waste. Also, the use of reversible connections, such as mechanical fasteners or dry-jointing systems, supports the non-destructive disassembly of facade components. Choosing materials that are easily separable and recyclable, such as metals, glass, or certain types of plastics, can significantly improve the circular potential of facades.

Digital technologies like Building Information Modeling (BIM) can be leveraged to streamline disassembly processes by accurately tracking and documenting components throughout the building's lifecycle. Adopting disassembly principles definitely adds complexity to the facade design process. However, these trade-offs must be made between operational requirements, cost implications, and separability for end-of-life material recovery.

Embracing design for disassembly in building facades requires a shift in mindsets towards construction practices. It requires close collaboration among architects, engineers, manufacturers, and recycling facilities to develop integrated solutions that focus on resource efficiency and circularity. Continuous innovation in material science, construction techniques, and digital technologies will play a critical role in encouraging more sustainable and circular facade systems.

The shift towards sustainable futures demands the construction industry to adopt circular principles. Design for disassembly in building facades presents an impactful step in this direction. New ways of considering design in the past, present and future tense will open up plenty of opportunities for innovation and change.

