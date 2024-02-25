The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Michael Kimmelman

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design are joined by architecture critic of The New York Times, Michael Kimmelman, to discuss his background; the role of a critic; New York City; the evolution of the profession; the housing crisis; social housing; the value of architecture; and more!

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:00) Background

(07:58) Early career

(13:35) The mindset of emerging generations

At the moment, I think it is a good thing that architects are trying to make themselves more relevant to a wider public and to understand that their profound role in shaping the society we build is not just about building beautiful objects for people to occupy but also helping us reimagine the world at a time where there are a lot of very serious crises. (16:44)

(21:13) The role of an architect

That siloing of responsibilities and ideas is what has also created problems for architecture because it’s as if the architectural aspect of the work exists in a vacuum and not on a street, in a community, in a context and that’s how people experience it. This disconnect between reality effectively and the profession is detrimental to the profession. (25:54)

(31:19) A critic's topic selection process

Using the spotlight that I have, to create certain kinds of emphasis which are not meant to diss other things exactly but are meant to honor some things which have been underrepresented. (33:08)

(35:22) Having architects as friends

(37:36) Thoughts on architects

My own experience is that architects I deal with are thoughtful, cordial, generous, deeply interested in what they are doing and competitive but also open… In some ways architects have undervalued themselves and their potential for playing a meaningful role at large in society. (38:33)

(46:05) The value of architecture

I think architecture is the chronicle of our civilization. It is who we are. It’s the most public record of our values and what we wish to leave behind. Although buildings are not permanent… It has evolved, its language has evolved, its engineering technology has evolved in ways that are also expressions of our shifting values and our shifting knowledge as a civilization. (46:49)

(53:15) Converting office buildings to affordable housing

(59:31) Thoughts on UCSB Munger Hall and the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery in London

(01:05:01) Favorite neighborhood in New York

