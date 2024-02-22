Construction Challenges and Solutions in Mass Timber: The Case of the Dengo Store

Mass timber is an innovative construction solution that is gaining prominence worldwide due to its sustainability and technological benefits. In 2020, the opening of the first Dengo concept store, located in São Paulo, marked the debut of the brand's first interactive factory and the pioneering use of CLT (Cross Laminated Timber) in a high-rise building in Brazil. Developed by architecture firm Matheus Farah and Manoel Maia, the project faced several challenges precisely because of its use of this new technology, which was just beginning to emerge in the construction sector.

The choice of CLT as the project's main building material reflects a commitment to sustainability and to reducing its environmental impact, as it helps mitigate carbon in the atmosphere. In addition, its use allows for cleaner, lighter, and faster construction compared to traditional building methods. However, it is important to keep in mind that mass timber construction requires special care in the handling, storage, and assembly of materials, in order to preserve their integrity and aesthetic details throughout the construction process. Using the right methods is therefore essential to guarantee a high-quality result, which include practices such as not leaving the wood exposed to weather or using wedges to prevent the wood from coming into contact with the ground.

One of the biggest challenges for those who build with mass timber is finding the right partners. As it is still a new technology, it is important to rely on companies that have expertise with the material and the legislation surrounding it. In addition, it is beneficial to count on designers, assemblers, and construction companies that already work with mass timber. In the case of the Dengo store, the imported CLT slabs used for flooring were supplied by Urbem, a national mass timber manufacturer that has worked with a variety of commercial projects. The beams and pillars, on the other hand, are made of GLULAM (Glue Laminated Timber) and were produced by the Brazilian company Rewood, which was also responsible for assembling the wooden structure.

One of the main advantages of mass timber is the ease and speed of assembly compared to traditional construction methods. The solutions adopted at the Dengo store were designed with not only structural efficiency in mind but also simplicity and speed of assembly. This includes everything from the design of the connections to the choice of materials, to optimize the construction process and reduce construction time.

Structural Design and Construction Solutions

The structural system adopted for the Dengo store is based on frames and slabs, a common choice for mass timber constructions. The beams and pillars are made of GLULAM, while the slabs are made up of CLT panels, interconnected by metal connectors and screws. Metal bases were used to support the GLULAM pillars to protect against possible contact with moisture in the base and guarantee the durability of the structure.

The connections between the structural elements –such as GLULAM columns and beams, as well as between the CLT slabs– are a crucial point in the project. Concealed connections were used to guarantee a pleasing aesthetic, while also meeting fire resistance requirements. Another feature was the use of shear stress transfer, making it possible to make wood-to-wood or even wood-to-concrete connections, providing an efficient, simple and fast assembly solution.

Structural Element Connections Used in the Project

Connections between column and beam:

The transfer of shear stress between GLULAM columns and beams is essential to guarantee the stability of the structure. To this end, connections have been developed that enable the wood-to-wood connection to be made simply and quickly. These connections are designed not only to support the structural loads, but also to provide efficient assembly, contributing to the agility of the construction process.

Connections between slabs:

The CLT slabs are key elements in the Dengo store's structure, and the connections between them are just as important. Therefore, 45° cross bolts were used, which perform the function of joining the panels firmly and without gaps. As well as ensuring the stability of the slabs, these screws contribute to the uniformity and strength of the structure as a whole.

Hidden connections:

The aesthetics of the structure were an important concern for the team, as they sought to create a pleasant and inviting atmosphere for visitors. Concealed connections were identified as a solution, and were used wherever possible to ensure a clean and uniform appearance. As well as providing a more attractive look, these connections contribute to meeting fire resistance requirements, ensuring the safety of the building's occupants.

The Dengo Store and Mass Timber in Brazil

The construction of the Dengo store represented a milestone in the advancement of mass timber use in Brazil. Despite the challenges faced by the pioneering use of this technology, the project demonstrates that it is possible to combine innovation, sustainability, and construction quality in a single undertaking. The mass timber market is already growing in Brazil and bringing with it new projects, such as wineries and even McDonald's units, showing that it is possible to contribute to a more sustainable and efficient construction sector in the country.

